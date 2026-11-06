Lusail International Circuit Unveils 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Key Visual

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has revealed the official key visual for the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, capturing the energy, speed, and spirit of the event set for 28–30 November.

The artwork showcases the Qatar Formula 1® car in its bold and unique national colors, a bold reflection of Qatar's presence on the global motorsport stage. Speeding through LIC's iconic building, the car blazes a trail of light and color, symbolizing the sheer speed and adrenaline of Formula 1. Local cultural elements are also woven into the artwork, with Saadu-inspired curb designs stretched along the track and a dramatic Doha skyline backdrop, blending tradition with modernity.

Front and center is the tagline“Where Hearts Are Racing”-a campaign platform carried forward from 2024. More than a slogan, it reflects how motorsport has become deeply rooted in Qatari society and how Lusail International Circuit seeks to connect the emotions of the drivers on track with the fans in the grandstands.

Whether it's the thrill of watching Formula 1 live for the first time, witnessing the Sprint Race, cheering on the next generation through Formula 2TM, or simply soaking up the electric atmosphere of race weekend,“Where Hearts Are Racing” is a promise that every moment at LIC creates lasting memories. It underscores the circuit's role as a world-class hub for motorsport and as a destination where passion, culture, and performance come together on and off the track.

With British singer Seal - renowned for his soulful music - confirmed as Friday night's headlining artist and more exciting news still to come, anticipation is building towards one of the most thrilling weekends of the year.

Tickets have seen record demand, with the Main Grandstand and 3 day General Admissions already sold out. However, fans can still secure their spot with tickets available for the North Grandstand, T2, T3, and T16 Grandstands, as well as single-day Lusail Hill General Admission. Prices begin at QAR 200 for single-day General Admission, while three-day Grandstand access starts from QAR 1,000.

Premium experiences also remain available, including hospitality and VIP packages designed to bring fans closer to the thrill of Formula 1 ® as anticipation grows for the return of Formula 1 to Qatar.