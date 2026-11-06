'Boat Show Highlights Marine Sector's Role In Tourism Growth'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The third edition of the Qatar Boat Show is further strengthening the country's position as a growing maritime tourism destination, highlighting the marine industry's increasing contribution to Qatar's tourism development, according to Ahmed Al Fadala, General Manager of Ronautica Middle East, which operates The Pearl Island Marina.

Speaking to The Peninsula yesterday on the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Old Doha Port and The Pearl Island Marina at the Qatar Boat Show 2026, Al Fadala said the exhibition continues to attract an increasing number of visitors, reflecting growing interest in Qatar's maritime attractions, recreational boating and expanding marine tourism offerings.



Ahmed Al Fadala, General Manager of Ronautica Middle East, which operates The Pearl Island Marina

“I believe this year's edition will be just as successful as the previous two. As you can see, visitor numbers are increasing by the day, even by the hour, and we are delighted to participate in such an event,” he said.

The Qatar Boat Show serves as an important platform for showcasing the country's expanding marina infrastructure, luxury yachts and recreational boating facilities, while highlighting the growing contribution of the maritime sector to tourism development. The event also underscores Qatar's efforts to diversify its tourism offerings by complementing established attractions, including desert adventures and cultural landmarks, with world-class marine leisure experiences.

Al Fadala pointed to the long-term growth of The Pearl Island Marina as an example of this evolution.

He attributed the marina's growing international appeal to its world-class infrastructure, distinctive design and premium services, which have helped establish The Pearl Island as one of Qatar's leading tourism and leisure destinations.

He noted that the marina has undergone remarkable expansion over the past two decades, growing from a facility accommodating smaller vessels to one offering nearly 1,000 berths for boats and yachts ranging from seven to 70 metres, including luxury superyachts.

“The Pearl of Qatar has grown to become one of the most attractive destinations in Qatar. Everybody who comes to Qatar wants to visit The Pearl, and one of its major attractions is the marina,” he said, highlighting the role of its sophisticated infrastructure and high-quality services in attracting visitors.

Al Fadala also welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement between The Pearl Island Marina and Old Doha Port, describing it as an important step towards improving connectivity and facilitating marine services between the two destinations.

Under the agreement, Al Fadala explained, boat owners will be able to enjoy complimentary berthing for up to six hours at either marina, while vessels from The Pearl Island Marina will also have access to Old Doha Port's slipway, which he described as the largest in Qatar.

“If you are in Doha and want to visit The Pearl with your boat for five or six hours, it is easy. You can simply make a call and arrange a complimentary berth,” he said.

He added that the partnership would enhance convenience for boat owners, encourage greater movement between the two waterfront destinations and contribute to the development of a more integrated maritime leisure experience.

Highlighting the marine industry's growing contribution to Qatar's tourism sector, Al Fadala pointed to the increasing popularity of recreational boating, traditional dhow cruises, luxury yachts and houseboats among visitors.

He noted that continuous improvements in the design, quality and variety of recreational vessels have significantly enhanced the country's maritime tourism offerings, providing visitors with more opportunities to explore Qatar's coastline and enjoy its marine attractions.