Qatar-Saudi Friendly Cancelled After Asian Cup Postponement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's international friendly against Saudi Arabia, scheduled for December 27 in Al Khobar, has been cancelled following the postponement of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced on Thursday.

"Based on the decision of the Asian Football Confederation to reschedule the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027. It has been decided, in coordination with the Saudi National Team, to cancel the international friendly match against Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled to be held in Al Khobar on 27th December 2026," the QFA statement read.