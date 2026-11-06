Qatar Condemns Armed Attack In Southern Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the armed attack that took place in the southern region of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in the death of two border guard officers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.

The Ministry conveys the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt.