Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike To November 11, Now Is The Best Time To Buy
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Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11
The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.
Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.
|Pricing from 11th Nov 2026
|Model
|Variant
|Previous Price
|Revised Cost from November 11
|Ai+ Pulse 2 FE
|4+64
|Rs 8,999
|Rs 10,999
|Ai+ Pulse 2
|4+64
|Rs 8,999
|Rs 10,999
|Ai+ Pulse 2
|4+128
|Rs 9,999
|Rs 11,499
|Ai+ Pulse 2
|6+128
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 11,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 5G
|4+64
|Rs 11,999
|Rs 13,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 5G
|4+128
|Rs 12,999
|Rs 14,499
|Ai+ Nova 2 5G
|6+128
|Rs 13,999
|Rs 14,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
|4+64
|Rs 12,499
|Rs 14,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
|4+128
|Rs 12,999
|Rs 15,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
|6+128
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 16,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
|6+128
|Rs 15,999*
|Rs 16,999*
|Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
|8+128
|Rs 16,999*
|Rs 18,999*
|Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
|6+128
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 17,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
|8+128
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 19,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
|6+128
|Rs 18,999
|Rs 20,999
|Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
|8+128
|Rs 19,999
|Rs 22,999
|Ai+ NovaFlip 5G
|8+256
|Rs 49,999
|Rs 49,999
*including bank offers
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.
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