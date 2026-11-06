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Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike To November 11, Now Is The Best Time To Buy


Date: 2026-11-06 02:03:11

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.



Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11

The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.

Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.

Pricing from 11th Nov 2026
Model Variant Previous Price Revised Cost from November 11
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE 4+64 Rs 8,999 Rs 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2 4+64 Rs 8,999 Rs 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2 4+128 Rs 9,999 Rs 11,499
Ai+ Pulse 2 6+128 Rs 10,999 Rs 11,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4+64 Rs 11,999 Rs 13,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4+128 Rs 12,999 Rs 14,499
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 6+128 Rs 13,999 Rs 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4+64 Rs 12,499 Rs 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4+128 Rs 12,999 Rs 15,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 6+128 Rs 14,999 Rs 16,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 6+128 Rs 15,999* Rs 16,999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 8+128 Rs 16,999* Rs 18,999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 6+128 Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 8+128 Rs 17,999 Rs 19,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 6+128 Rs 18,999 Rs 20,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 8+128 Rs 19,999 Rs 22,999
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G 8+256 Rs 49,999 Rs 49,999

*including bank offers

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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