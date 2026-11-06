La Pink Launches 'Iss Baar Kuch Dil Se' To Bring Thoughtfulness Back To Diwali Gifting

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) La Pink, a homegrown beauty and fragrance brand, has launched its Diwali campaign, 'Iss Baar Kuch Dil Se,' built around the thought, 'Dil Se Diya.' The campaign encourages consumers to move beyond customary festive gifting and choose presents that reflect the people they are meant for.

La Pink celebrates the spirit of Diwali, where traditions bring families closer, togetherness creates lasting memories, and every home shines brighter. Shubh Diwali!

Diwali gifting often follows a familiar routine, with mithai, dry fruits and hampers exchanged as part of the festive tradition. But behind every meaningful gift lies something more personal: remembering what someone loves, noticing what they have been wanting, or choosing something they would never buy for themselves. Through this campaign, La Pink highlights how thoughtful gifting is less about the value of a present and more about the emotion behind it.

Through 'Iss Baar Kuch Dil Se', the brand invites consumers to shift their approach from asking,“What should I gift?” to“What would make this person happy?” Whether it is a mother's favourite fragrance, a sister's much-awaited skincare product or something a friend has been eyeing for a while, the campaign celebrates the small details that make a gift feel personal.

As a beauty and fragrance brand, La Pink aims to make festive gifting a more considered expression of affection and appreciation. The campaign reflects the belief that a gift becomes more meaningful when it shows that the giver has paid attention, remembered the little things, and chosen with the recipient in mind.

Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Jain, Founder and Director, La Pink, said, on the importance of thoughtful gifting and the idea behind "Iss Baar Kuch Dil Se”

With this campaign, La Pink hopes to encourage consumers to make gifting less about following a festive ritual and more about celebrating the relationships that make Diwali special. Because the most memorable gifts are often the ones that simply say, 'I thought of you.'

Iss Baar Kuch Dil Se. Dil Se Diya

About La Pink

La Pink is an Indian beauty brand focused on creating conscious, ingredient-led beauty formulations. The brand is known for its 100% microplastic-free formulations and emphasis on formulation transparency. Its portfolio spans skincare, body care and fragrances, with products formulated using carefully selected ingredients sourced globally and developed with the needs of Indian skin in mind.