Finkurve Financial Services Expands Its Gold Lending Footprint And Strengthens Branch Productivity AUM Rises 95.4% Yoy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Finkurve Financial services Limited (NSE: FINKURVE; BSE: 508954), among leading Tech-first Gold Loan NBFC, announced its financial performance for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026.

Business Highlights: Q2 FY27

Asset under Management (AUM) grew by 95.4% YoY from INR 671 Cr to INR 1,312 Cr (Including off Book AUM of INR 78 Cr)

Branch network increased from 92 to 122 branches YoY Number of active customers (GL), as on 30th September 2026 stood at 33,019 Financial Highlights: Q2 FY27

Total income grew 87.8% YoY from INR 48 Cr in Q2 FY26 to INR 90 Cr in Q2 FY27

Gross NPA reported at 2.63% and Net NPA is reported at 2.37% Capital adequacy ratio remained healthy at 28.74% Key Highlights Till Date:



Successfully completed the 2nd tranche with Franklin Templeton through NCD issuance, aggregating

Rs. 50 crore and marking the Company's first-ever AIF investment.

The Company further strengthened its Board with the appointment of Mr. Rajendran Chinna Veerappan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent)

Reinforcing its commitment to strengthen governance and disciplined growth, the Company has expanded its leadership architecture with the appointment of Mr. Raju Shah as Chief Risk Officer and Mr. Husain Pittalwala as Chief Compliance Officer Co-lending contribution increased to 6% in Q2 FY27 from 1.6% in Q2 FY26, reflecting strong year-on-year growth Financial Snapshot: Q2 & H1 FY27 (INR)

Particulars Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Y-o-Y Q1 FY27 Q-o-Q H1 FY27 H1 FY26 Y-o-Y Total Income 90 48 87.8% 76 19.2% 166 88 88.5% PBT 13 7 75.3% 11 15.7% 24 14 69.9% PAT 10 6 62.2% 8 13.8% 18 11 63.9% Basic EPS (INR) 0.68 0.42 61.9% 0.60 13.3% 1.29 0.81 59.3%



Key Metrics: Q2 FY27

Particulars Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Y-o-Y AUM (INR. cr)* 1,312 671 95.4% Branch Network 122 92 32.6% Avg. Gold Loan per Branch (INR. cr) 10.4 6.6 58.0%

Particulars Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Return on Average Loan assets 3.0% 3.9% Return on Average Equity 10.7% 7.3% Capital Adequacy Ratio 28.7% 47.1% Debt to Equity Ratio 2.53 1.14

* Includes Off Book AUM

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Priyank Kothari, Executive Director said,“Q2 FY27 marks another quarter of strong business momentum, with Assets under Management rising 95.4% YoY to INR 1,312 Cr, including off-book AUM of INR 78 Cr. Our technology-enabled branch network expanded to 122 branches from 92 a year ago, while average gold loan per branch increased to INR 10.4 Cr from INR 6.6 Cr, reflecting improved branch productivity and operating efficiency.



Our focus remains on building a scalable gold lending business through technology, operational discipline and prudent risk management. Profit After Tax increased 62.2% YoY to INR 9.6 Cr, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 28.7%, providing a sound capital base to support growth.



As we move into the second half of FY27, we aim to deepen our presence in the gold loan market, expand our distribution network and strengthen branch productivity. We will continue to focus on technology-led operations, diversified funding, robust governance and customer experience to drive sustainable long-term growth.”

About Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog)

Finkurve Financial Services Limited (NSE: FINKURVE; BSE: 508954), also known by its brand name Arvog, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking, Middle-layer NBFC. Established in 1984 as Sanjay Leasing Ltd., the Company obtained its NBFC license in 1998 and was acquired by the Promoters in the year 2010.



Finkurve focuses primarily on gold loans, which forms the majority of its Assets under Management (AUM), positioning it as a leading gold loan NBFC. The Company also offers personal loans expanding its financial solutions through partnerships with fintech companies.



Finkurve also has a strategic tie-up with Augmont Goldtech, India's largest fully integrated gold platform, serving as a one-stop destination for all gold-related needs. With a growing presence across India, Finkurve remains committed to providing accessible, technology-driven financial services to a broad customer base.



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