Finkurve Financial Services Expands Its Gold Lending Footprint And Strengthens Branch Productivity AUM Rises 95.4% Yoy
|Particulars
|Q2 FY27
|Q2 FY26
|Y-o-Y
|Q1 FY27
|Q-o-Q
|H1 FY27
|H1 FY26
|Y-o-Y
|Total Income
|90
|48
|87.8%
|76
|19.2%
|166
|88
|88.5%
|PBT
|13
|7
|75.3%
|11
|15.7%
|24
|14
|69.9%
|PAT
|10
|6
|62.2%
|8
|13.8%
|18
|11
|63.9%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|0.68
|0.42
|61.9%
|0.60
|13.3%
|1.29
|0.81
|59.3%
Key Metrics: Q2 FY27
|Particulars
|Q2 FY27
|Q2 FY26
|Y-o-Y
|AUM (INR. cr)*
|1,312
|671
|95.4%
|Branch Network
|122
|92
|32.6%
|Avg. Gold Loan per Branch (INR. cr)
|10.4
|6.6
|58.0%
|Particulars
|Q2 FY27
|Q2 FY26
|Return on Average Loan assets
|3.0%
|3.9%
|Return on Average Equity
|10.7%
|7.3%
|Capital Adequacy Ratio
|28.7%
|47.1%
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|2.53
|1.14
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Priyank Kothari, Executive Director said,“Q2 FY27 marks another quarter of strong business momentum, with Assets under Management rising 95.4% YoY to INR 1,312 Cr, including off-book AUM of INR 78 Cr. Our technology-enabled branch network expanded to 122 branches from 92 a year ago, while average gold loan per branch increased to INR 10.4 Cr from INR 6.6 Cr, reflecting improved branch productivity and operating efficiency.
Our focus remains on building a scalable gold lending business through technology, operational discipline and prudent risk management. Profit After Tax increased 62.2% YoY to INR 9.6 Cr, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 28.7%, providing a sound capital base to support growth.
As we move into the second half of FY27, we aim to deepen our presence in the gold loan market, expand our distribution network and strengthen branch productivity. We will continue to focus on technology-led operations, diversified funding, robust governance and customer experience to drive sustainable long-term growth.”
About Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog)
Finkurve Financial Services Limited (NSE: FINKURVE; BSE: 508954), also known by its brand name Arvog, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking, Middle-layer NBFC. Established in 1984 as Sanjay Leasing Ltd., the Company obtained its NBFC license in 1998 and was acquired by the Promoters in the year 2010.
Finkurve focuses primarily on gold loans, which forms the majority of its Assets under Management (AUM), positioning it as a leading gold loan NBFC. The Company also offers personal loans expanding its financial solutions through partnerships with fintech companies.
Finkurve also has a strategic tie-up with Augmont Goldtech, India's largest fully integrated gold platform, serving as a one-stop destination for all gold-related needs. With a growing presence across India, Finkurve remains committed to providing accessible, technology-driven financial services to a broad customer base.
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