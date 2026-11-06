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Congratulating Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell On His Reelection

Congratulating Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell On His Reelection


Date: 2026-11-06 02:03:02

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his electoral victory. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with the Government of Grenada on our shared priorities, including energy development, growing our transparent and reliable trade and investment partnerships, and enhancing regional security and resilience. Together, we will seek opportunities to support economic growth, energy security, and greater prosperity for both Americans and Grenadians.

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U.S. Department of State

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