Joint Statement On The Second Meeting Of The Joint Steering Committee Of The U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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Representatives from the Government of the United States and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) met in Paris for the second meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) of the U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement. Representatives from both governments reaffirmed their shared commitment to economic growth, stability, and prosperity for both our peoples.

The JSC provides strategic direction for implementing the Agreement and helps turn its commitments into concrete initiatives with clear responsibilities, realistic timelines, and measurable outcomes. JSC members emphasized the importance of close coordination among the relevant ministries, agencies, and technical institutions of both governments, supported by regular monitoring and follow-up.

The JSC reviewed progress since the inaugural meeting in February 2026 and welcomed growing U.S. private sector interest in the Strategic Asset Reserve (SAR). The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) briefed on its growing investment pipeline in the DRC.

The JSC recognized important milestones on the DRC Designated Strategic Projects, including the signing of the concession agreement for the Lobito Corridor, a key step toward stronger regional trade and connectivity. The delegations also discussed next steps on the Grand Inga hydropower project and explored critical minerals processing, export, and energy sector opportunities for U.S. companies.

JSC members noted the DRC's recent adoption of legislation that sets the tax and customs rules for projects under the Strategic Partnership Agreement and committed to continued close coordination on its implementation. The JSC emphasized the goal of ensuring Congolese citizens and workers benefit from the country's wealth through job creation, skills development, and the growth of Congolese and American companies. The JSC underscored that clear and

timely implementation of related policies will help attract and sustain transparent, long-term investment in the DRC.

The delegations reaffirmed that peace and security are fundamental to the objectives of the Strategic Partnership Agreement and remain the foundation for lasting prosperity in the DRC.

The JSC recognizes the vital role of the private sector in driving economic progress and building stronger commercial ties between the two countries, and encourages eligible companies to take advantage of the opportunities the Strategic Partnership Agreement creates. Interested companies may contact either government as implementation moves forward.

Both governments look forward to turning the Strategic Partnership Agreement's commitments into lasting investment that creates jobs, strengthens supply chains, and brings shared prosperity to the American and Congolese peoples.

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