JAT Holdings Records 36% Revenue Growth In 1H FY26/27, Led By Foreign Operations

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JAT Holdings PLC reported revenue of Rs. 7.01 billion for the six months ended 30 September 2026, up 36% year on year, as overseas operations more than doubled their contribution.

Profit after tax increased 27% to Rs. 504 million, according to the company's results announcement. Profit before tax rose by the same percentage to Rs. 602 million.

Local revenue grew 14% to Rs. 4.56 billion, supported mainly by the emulsion category. Foreign operations generated Rs. 2.45 billion, an increase of 115%, reflecting growth in Bangladesh and the group's expanding international operations.

Gross profit increased 36% to Rs. 2.46 billion, maintaining a margin of 35%.

Operating profit rose 15% to Rs. 653 million, although the operating margin narrowed from 11% to 9%.

JAT attributed the pressure to administrative, selling and distribution expenses, including consolidation of Mirotone operations, software amortisation, transport and additional storage capacity.

Chief Executive Officer Nishal Ferdinando said contributions from local and international businesses had broadened growth, while manufacturing efficiency and integration helped support margins.

Decorative paints revenue increased 107%, while the furnishing business grew 16%. JAT said a further Rs. 561 million in furnishing projects had been confirmed.

The group also reported expanded manufacturing links between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, including alkyd resin exports from Bangladesh and upgrades to its Sri Lankan acrylic binder plant.

Its Volt Charge business invoiced 2,000 chargers to John Keells CG Auto for BYD vehicles, while revenue declined 5% because of recognition timing, according to JAT.

Volt also began a pilot for electric two- and three-wheeler charging, installing its first charger in Kottawa.

Mirotone New Zealand recorded a first-half loss of NZ$99,000 despite improving monthly sales. Managing Director Aelian Gunawardene said the group remained focused on developing its international operations alongside newer businesses.