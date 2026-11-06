Sri Lanka Promotes Tourism Opportunities At Salon International Tourisme Voyages 2026 In Montreal, Canada

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka showcased its tourism offerings to the Canadian travel industry and public at the Salon International Tourisme Voyages (SITV) 2026, held from 30 October to 1 November 2026 in Montreal, Canada, through a dedicated Sri Lanka Pavilion organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto.

The Sri Lanka Pavilion brought together 12 Sri Lankan Destination Management Companies (DMCs), providing a platform to promote Sri Lanka as a tourism destination for Canadian travellers, strengthen business connections with the Canadian travel industry and explore opportunities for tourism partnerships.

The Pavilion was officially opened by the Deputy Minister of Tourism of Sri Lanka, Professor Ruwan Ranasinghe, and the President of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors (ACTA), Suzanne Acton-Gervais, at a ceremony attended by tourism industry representatives and visitors.

During the exhibition, the Deputy Minister also participated in a media briefing with the Editor-in-Chief of Profession Voyages, Gary Lawrence. The discussion focused on Sri Lanka's prospects in the Canadian tourism market, its tourism attractions and opportunities to strengthen tourism cooperation between Sri Lanka and Canada.

The Sri Lanka Pavilion attracted interest from visitors throughout the three-day exhibition. The event provided an opportunity to promote Sri Lanka in Montreal and the wider Quebec market, particularly among French-speaking Canadian travellers.

The Pavilion also featured cultural performances by Sanketh Dance School and Madumini Art Foundation, showcasing Sri Lanka's artistic and cultural traditions.

Canada remains an important source market for Sri Lanka, with 46,133 Canadian visitors recorded in 2025, making it the country's 13th-largest source market. Sri Lanka's participation in SITV 2026 contributed to promoting the country's tourism offerings in Canada, particularly in the Quebec market, and strengthening engagement with the Canadian travel industry.