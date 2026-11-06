Sri Lanka Business Forum In Gaziantep Highlights Trade And Investment Opportunities And Promotes SLEXPO 2027

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara, in collaboration with the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce, successfully organized the first-ever Sri Lanka Business Forum in Gaziantep on 03 November 2026, bringing together members of the Turkish business community to explore opportunities for closer economic cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The Forum aimed at showcasing Sri Lanka's trade and investment potential while encouraging the participation of Turkish buyers, investors and business representatives in Sri Lanka Expo 2027 (SLEXPO 2027).

The opening session featured remarks by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Türkiye, Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Chairman of the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce, Mehmet Tuncay Yıldırım, and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Gaziantep, Süleyman Çiçek. The speakers highlighted the growing opportunities for Turkish businesses in Sri Lanka and elaborated the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations through enhanced business-to-business engagement. They also encouraged the Turkish business community to make use of SLEXPO 2027 as a platform to explore new business partnerships and investment prospects.

First Secretary (Commercial) of the Embassy, Dilanga Hettiarachchi, delivered a comprehensive presentation on Sri Lanka's trade and investment landscape, outlining potential areas of cooperation between the two countries. He also introduced SLEXPO 2027, highlighting the opportunities that it offers to Turkish buyers, investors and business representatives to connect with Sri Lankan businesses.

The event attracted leading investors, traders, buyers and other business professionals from the Gaziantep business community, providing a valuable opportunity for the Embassy to exchange views, establish new contacts and explore avenues for strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Sri Lanka and Türkiye.