Why Your Refrigerator May Be Costing More To Run Than You Think

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your refrigerator is one of the few appliances in your home that operates around the clock, every day of the year. That makes it easy to overlook when you're searching for ways to lower your electric bill. After all, an older refrigerator that still keeps food cold might seem like an appliance worth keeping indefinitely. But age, maintenance problems, poor placement, and inefficient settings can gradually increase the electricity required to keep food at a safe temperature.

An Older Refrigerator May Use More Electricity

Refrigerator efficiency has improved considerably over the past several decades. Older models can require substantially more electricity than newer appliances designed to meet modern efficiency standards. ENERGY STAR notes that older refrigerators may cost significantly more to operate than certified efficient models. However, age alone doesn't determine whether replacing a refrigerator makes financial sense. The best comparison considers the appliance's actual energy consumption, local electricity rates, and the purchase price of a replacement.

The Cost Depends on Electricity Consumption

Refrigerator operating costs can be estimated by multiplying annual electricity consumption in kilowatt-hours by the local price per kilowatt-hour. For example, a refrigerator using 700 kilowatt-hours annually would cost approximately $112 to operate at an electricity rate of 16 cents per kilowatt-hour. A more efficient model consuming 400 kilowatt-hours would cost approximately $64 annually at that same rate. The difference is $48 per year, although actual consumption and electricity prices vary. Calculating refrigerator energy costs using your own utility rate provides a more useful estimate than relying on national averages.

Dirty Condenser Coils Can Reduce Efficiency

Some refrigerators have condenser coils that accumulate dust, pet hair, and debris over time. Restricted airflow around these components can make it harder for the appliance to release heat efficiently. The Department of Energy's Energy Saver resources explain how appliance maintenance and efficient operation can influence household electricity consumption. Cleaning accessible coils according to the manufacturer's instructions may improve performance, particularly on older models. Always unplug the appliance when required by the manual and avoid attempting repairs involving electrical or refrigeration components without appropriate expertise.

Door Seals Deserve a Closer Look

A refrigerator door that doesn't close properly allows warm air to enter the compartment. The appliance must then work harder to maintain its target temperature. Worn gaskets, food containers blocking the door, and damaged hinges can contribute to poor sealing. Inspect the gasket for cracks, loose sections, or visible gaps, and clean it using the manufacturer's recommended method. Replacing a damaged seal may be considerably less expensive than purchasing an entirely new refrigerator.

Temperature Settings Can Affect Operating Costs

Setting a refrigerator colder than necessary may increase energy consumption without improving food safety. The FDA's refrigerator safety guidance advises maintaining refrigerator temperatures at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and freezer temperatures at zero degrees Fahrenheit. A refrigerator setting near 37 degrees Fahrenheit generally provides a useful safety margin when actual temperatures are verified with an appliance thermometer. Extremely cold settings may waste energy and cause certain foods to freeze unnecessarily. Check the actual compartment temperature rather than assuming the dial's numbered settings correspond to specific temperatures.

Placement Can Make a Difference

A refrigerator positioned beside an oven, dishwasher, or direct sunlight may encounter additional heat. That environment can increase the workload required to maintain safe interior temperatures. ENERGY STAR recommends keeping refrigerators away from heat sources and allowing appropriate ventilation around the appliance. Manufacturer installation instructions specify the clearance needed for airflow and safe operation. Before rearranging appliances, verify that the proposed location also provides proper electrical access and adequate space for the refrigerator doors.

A Second Refrigerator Can Be an Expensive Convenience

An older refrigerator in the garage or basement may seem useful for storing extra drinks and holiday groceries. However, operating a second full-size appliance year-round adds another continuous electricity expense. If that refrigerator uses 800 kilowatt-hours annually at 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, its electricity cost would be approximately $128 per year. Garage temperatures can also affect appliance performance, especially when the model isn't designed for unusually hot or cold environments. Households should compare the convenience of extra storage with the ongoing expense before keeping an aging second refrigerator plugged in permanently.

Know When Replacement Makes Financial Sense

A refrigerator that's cooling poorly, requires repeated repairs, or consumes excessive electricity may be worth replacing. Compare the current model's estimated energy use with the yellow EnergyGuide labels displayed on new appliances. The Department of Energy's appliance efficiency information can help homeowners understand the relationship between energy use and operating expenses. If a new refrigerator costs $1,000 and saves only $50 annually in electricity, energy savings alone would take approximately 20 years to recover the purchase price. Reliability, food safety, repair costs, and other benefits may still justify replacement, but the calculation should be realistic.

The Cheapest Refrigerator May Be the One You Already Own

Reducing refrigerator energy costs doesn't always require buying a new appliance. Checking door seals, maintaining appropriate temperatures, cleaning accessible components, and improving ventilation can help an existing refrigerator operate efficiently. An older model that still performs reliably may be less expensive to maintain than replacing it solely for modest electricity savings. On the other hand, a failing appliance can create repair expenses and food spoilage that outweigh the benefits of keeping it. Reviewing actual energy consumption and operating conditions is the best way to decide whether maintenance or replacement makes financial sense.

How old is your refrigerator, and have you noticed a difference in your electric bill as it ages? Would you replace a working refrigerator to save on energy costs? Share your thoughts in the comments.