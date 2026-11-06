The FBI Says Older Americans Reported $7.7 Billion In Online Crime Losses - One Category Stands Out

MENAFN - Saving Advice) More than $7.7 billion disappeared from the accounts of Americans aged 60 and older in a single year, based on complaints reported to the FBI. That figure comes from the agency's 2025 Internet Crime Report, released in April 2026, and represents a substantial increase from the previous year. The most troubling finding isn't simply how much money was lost, but which type of fraud caused the greatest financial damage. Investment scams accounted for more than $3.5 billion in reported losses among older Americans. For retirees depending on savings accumulated over decades, that makes investment fraud targeting seniors a particularly serious threat. Here is what you need to know to keep yourself safe.

What the FBI's Latest Numbers Reveal

The FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report recorded 201,266 complaints involving people aged 60 and older. Their reported losses totaled approximately $7.75 billion, an increase of about 59% from 2024. The agency received more than one million complaints across all age groups, with reported losses approaching $21 billion. These figures reflect incidents submitted to the Internet Crime Complaint Center rather than a complete accounting of every crime committed. Because many victims never report fraud, the actual financial damage may be considerably greater.

Investment Scams Caused the Greatest Losses

The FBI identified investment schemes as the largest individual loss category for older complainants in 2025. Approximately $3.52 billion in losses were attributed to investment fraud involving people aged 60 and older. These schemes frequently promise unusually strong returns, exclusive opportunities, or access to investments unavailable through traditional financial institutions. Criminals may establish relationships with victims over weeks or months before persuading them to transfer substantial amounts of money. The scale of these losses makes investment fraud targeting seniors especially concerning for households without enough working years remaining to rebuild their savings.

Cryptocurrency Plays a Major Role

Cryptocurrency appeared in complaints involving approximately $4.35 billion in losses among older Americans, based on the FBI's 2025 findings. That figure overlaps with other fraud categories and shouldn't be added directly to investment fraud totals. Some schemes direct victims to fraudulent investment platforms displaying fabricated account balances and investment gains. Others involve criminals convincing victims to transfer funds through cryptocurrency exchanges or kiosks. Once the money moves through certain cryptocurrency transactions, tracing and recovering it can become extremely difficult.

The Scam May Begin With an Ordinary Conversation

Not every fraudulent investment opportunity begins with an advertisement promising instant wealth. Criminals sometimes approach potential victims through dating applications, social media, messaging services, or seemingly accidental text messages. A casual conversation can gradually develop into discussions about financial success and supposedly profitable investments. The FBI's guidance on cryptocurrency fraud describes schemes involving fake investment platforms and fabricated profits. A stranger's willingness to spend time building a relationship shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that their financial opportunity is legitimate.

Technology Support Scams Are Another Major Problem

Investment fraud generated the largest losses, but technical and customer support scams also caused significant financial damage. Older Americans reported approximately $1.04 billion in losses associated with this category during 2025. Criminals may impersonate computer companies, banks, or online retailers while claiming that a device or financial account has been compromised. Their instructions can involve installing remote-access software, revealing account credentials, or transferring money. These tactics demonstrate why financial security depends on recognizing impersonation attempts as well as investment fraud targeting seniors.

How to Investigate an Investment Before Sending Money

Start by checking whether the person or firm offering an investment is properly registered with the appropriate regulator. The Securities and Exchange Commission maintains Investor, where consumers can research investment professionals and learn about common fraud tactics. FINRA's BrokerCheck provides information about registered brokerage firms and individual brokers. Registration doesn't guarantee that an investment is safe, but missing or inconsistent credentials can expose potential problems. Never rely exclusively on documents, testimonials, or account statements supplied by the person promoting the opportunity.

What to Do if Money Has Already Been Sent

Victims should contact their bank, brokerage, or cryptocurrency service immediately after discovering suspected fraud. Financial institutions may be able to investigate transactions or attempt recovery, although successful reimbursement isn't guaranteed. Report the incident through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and preserve transaction records, messages, and identifying details. Be cautious of anyone who subsequently promises to recover stolen funds in exchange for an upfront payment. Recovery scams can target people who have already experienced substantial financial losses.

Retirement Savings Deserve More Than a Convincing Sales Pitch

The FBI's $7.7 billion figure reveals how expensive online crime has become for older Americans. Investment fraud targeting seniors stands out because a single deceptive opportunity can threaten years of retirement planning. Legitimate investment decisions should withstand independent research, questions about risks, and conversations with trusted financial professionals. Pressure to act immediately or keep an investment secret deserves particular scrutiny. Protecting retirement savings sometimes means walking away from an opportunity that sounds extraordinarily profitable.

Have you encountered an online investment offer that seemed suspicious, or do you know someone who has? What first raised your concerns? Share your thoughts in the comments.