Budget 2026 Underscores The Need For Sovereign Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Budget 2026, the Federal government acknowledges that in a destabilized world Canada must demonstrate increased ability to defend itself, using its own sovereign tools.

“The many threats facing our nation require capable systems to uncover, assess, manage, and operationalize the incredible amounts of information being taken in by our intelligence and defence departments.

From the title on the cover, Masters of Our Own Destiny, to the ethos of the entire 532-page document, the Federal government is clear: Canada needs to own what we build, how we trade, how we think, and how we interact with the world. Sovereign intelligence systems form the foundation for that integral domestic control,” Samuel Witherspoon, CEO of Anvil said.

Anvil recognizes the many steps this government is taking in Budget 2026 to prioritize Canadian defence industrial production, to support developing sovereign capabilities and to reduce our reliance on foreign partners.

For decades, Canada has been valued as a nation that convenes, collaborates and communicates. But to be a stronger military partner, we need sovereign capabilities of our own, ones that integrate seamlessly with our allies, rather than relying on them to fill the gaps.

Sovereign defence intelligence tools allow exactly that.

In supporting and advancing the many existing Canadian solutions, we are empowering ourselves, our defence infrastructure, and reinforcing the foundation of our allyship.

CONTACT: Colton Praill spark* advocacy 6138754320...