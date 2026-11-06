Purpose Investments Recognized At The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") has been proudly recognized with five awards at the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. This year, LSEG evolved its Canadian framework. Mutual funds and ETFs are now evaluated within distinct Active and Passive universes, so funds are recognized by investment strategy rather than by structure. All of Purpose's awards were earned in the Canada Active universe. “Lipper's methodology looks at risk-adjusted performance, which is how we think about our funds too,” said Jeremy Lin, Portfolio Manager (Purpose Global Resource Fund) at Purpose Investments.“Being recognized in both credit and resource equities, two years running, tells us that discipline is showing up over time. We're grateful to the advisors who have built these funds into their clients' portfolios.” Purpose's 2026 Award-Winning Funds

Fund Name Series Classification Period Recognition Purpose Strategic Yield Fund UF High Yield Fixed Income 5 years Certificate Purpose Strategic Yield Fund UF High Yield Fixed Income 10 years Certificate Purpose Global Resource Fund F Natural Resources Equity 3 years Trophy Purpose Global Resource Fund F Natural Resources Equity 5 years Certificate MLD Core Fund F Tactical Balanced 3 years Trophy



About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years, the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Winners are determined by Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, which is based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating. This is an objective, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the award. For more information, visit The 2026 LSEG Lipper awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2026. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, its accuracy is not guaranteed. LSEG Lipper Leader Ratings are subject to change every month.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $33 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Purpose Strategic Yield Fund Series UF was awarded a Certificate for the five-year period, out of a total of 39 funds, and was also awarded a Certificate for the ten-year period, out of a total of 26 funds. Performance for the fund (SYLD) for the period ending October 30, 2026, is 1 yr.: 4.00%, 3 yr.: 11.38%, 5 yr.: 5.27%, 10 yr.: 7.76%.

Purpose Global Resource Fund Series F was awarded a Trophy in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-year period, out of a total of 19 funds, and a Certificate for the five-year period, also out of a total of 19 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 30, 2026, is 1 yr.: 38.91%, 3 yr.: 53.04%, 5 yr.: 43.73%, 10 yr.: 18.66%.

MLD Core Fund Series F was awarded a Trophy in the Tactical Balanced category for the three-year period, out of a total of 49 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 30, 2026 was 1 yr.: 7.40%, 3 yr.: 17.26%, 5 yr.: 9.16%, Since Inception: 8.40%.