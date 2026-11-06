360 Counters Surpasses 600 Projects Completed In Two Years, Reinforcing Its Reputation As A Trusted Choice For Countertop Installation Vancouver WA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Licensed, bonded and insured Vancouver, WA countertop contractor fabricates in-house, with customers reporting installs in five to seven days

Vancouver, WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Counters, a countertop fabrication and installation company in Vancouver, Washington, has surpassed 600 completed countertop projects over the last two years, according to the company. The milestone reinforces the company's position as one of the highest-rated choices for countertop installation Vancouver W homeowners and contractors compare online, with a 5.0 rating across 145 Google review. 360 Counters fabricates and installs granite, quartz, marble, quartzite, porcelain and soapstone countertops for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, basement bars and home offices. Most projects are finished within a week of the first conversation.







360 Counters provides countertop installation services in Vancouver, WA.

Why Vancouver Homeowners Check Reviews and Credentials Before Hiring

Reviews are the first place many Vancouver homeowners look before hiring a countertop company, and a 5.0 average across 145 reviews gives them a large sample to read. The rating comes from customers who have had countertops measured, fabricated and installed by 360 Counters, and it is posted publicly on Google where anyone can open the profile and read each review. Reviewers repeatedly mention communication, professionalism and the quality of the finished work. Two describe installations completed within five to seven days.

The company's credentials can be checked the same way. 360 Counters is registered with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries as a construction contractor under license number 360COCL770O6. L&I lists the registration as active, effective September 26, 2023. The company is bonded through a $30,000 surety bond and carries $1,000,000 in liability insurance, both on file with L&I. Homeowners can confirm each item on L&I's public contractor lookup before signing a contract. The same license, bond and insurance details are listed on the company's licenses and certifications pag.

360 Counters includes a five-year craftsmanship warranty in every contract. Customers with a warranty issue can contact the estimator who handled their project or the company's head office. According to 360 Counters, its warranty request rate is 3% across more than 600 projects completed in the last two years, which is a testimony for the care that 360 Counters gives to each project.

360 Counters Reviews: Customer Feedback on Its Countertop Contractor and Installation Services

Customer service is a common theme in the Google reviews of 360 Counters. Reviewers say the team answered calls and texts, including on weekends, and explained what to expect at each step. One reviewer says the team ran quotes for options outside their budget so they could see the cost, and gave direct opinions on which stones would hold up over time.

Reviewers also comment on the workmanship. Two describe the craftsmanship and installation quality as better than they expected. Another notes that the seam between two slabs on a backsplash is hard to see and praises the waterfall edge and the sink installation.

Price is explained before work starts. 360 Counters offers free estimates and gives each customer a clear quote that explains what they are paying for, and customers receive that quote before installation begins.

How 360 Counters Installs Countertops in Vancouver

Every project follows the same sequence. The team starts with a conversation about the room, the layout and how the space is used. The homeowner then chooses a material with help comparing stain resistance, heat tolerance and appearance. An installer measures the space and builds a template of the layout, including sink areas and walls. The countertop is then cut, shaped, edged and polished, with sink cutouts made at that stage. The finished piece is checked against the template before installation day.

On installation day, the crew sets the countertop, levels it, secures each section and checks the seams. The work area is cleaned afterward, and the team explains how to care for the surface. According to 360 Counters, most projects, including bathroom vanity tops, are completed within a week, depending on the material, the scope and scheduling.

Materials Offered by 360 Counters

360 Counters offers quartz from Caesarstone, Viatera and Vadara, along with granite, marble, quartzite, porcelain and soapstone. Quartz options listed on its website include Calacatta Athenes, Statuario Brown, Glacier White and Raven. Granite options include Bianco Typhoon, Azul Platino and Barcelona. According to the company, quartz is non-porous and resists stains, while granite needs only basic cleaning and occasional sealing. This is just a rudimentary list, for inquiries about more materials, contact 360 counters directly.

The company also builds bathroom vanity countertops and fireplace surrounds, and it works with general contractors, kitchen and bath remodelers, builders, flippers and designers on residential projects, including multi-unit builds. Contractor work covers fabrication, templating and installation.

Where 360 Counters Works

360 Counters installs countertops across Vancouver, including Downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver, Fisher's Landing, Cascade Park, Salmon Creek, Hazel Dell and the Orchards area. It also serves Camas and Washougal, along with the north Clark County communities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, La Center, Felida and Woodland. According to the company, it covers most of Clark County and also works in the Portland, Oregon area. The company's address is on NE Highway 99 in the Salmon Creek area, and its Google listing identifies it as a countertop contractor.

"Every countertop gets checked against its template before installation day, and that is what keeps the install itself short," said Peter Bobrik of 360 Counters. "Passing 600 projects tells us the process is working for customers, and we plan to keep it that way."

Homeowners and contractors who want an estimate can request a free quote through the 360 Counters website. More information about countertop installation in Vancouver, WA is available on the 360 Counters website.

About 360 Counters

360 Counters is a countertop fabrication and installation company based in Vancouver, Washington. The company installs granite, quartz, marble, quartzite, porcelain and soapstone countertops, bathroom vanity tops and fireplace surrounds for homeowners and contractors in Vancouver, Camas, Washougal and across Clark County. It is registered with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, bonded and insured.

360 Counters is located at 11100 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686. Vancouver homeowners and contractors can request a free quote and schedule a measurement through the company's website or by phone. The company's full list of services, materials and project photos is on its website.







A kitchen countertop and backsplash installation by 360 Counters in Vancouver, Washington

Press Inquiries

360 Counters

360counters [at] gmail.com

(360) 360-3799



11100 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686