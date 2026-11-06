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Waste Management Industry To Hit USD 2.19 Trillion By 2032 With Residential Waste Holding A 46.13% Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence


Date: 2026-11-06 02:01:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global waste management market is growing at a 6.24% CAGR from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific accounting for the largest geographical share at 56.31% in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the waste management market size USD 1.52 trillion in 2026, is estimated to grow to USD 1.62 trillion in 2027, and is projected to reach USD 2.19 trillion by 2032, at a 6.24% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Recycling requirements in California and the European Union are strengthening demand for plastic packaging recovery, while electronics recycling obligations in India are supporting more formal collection and treatment systems. These regulatory developments favor waste-management providers that can combine collection, processing, recovery, and traceability services. Rising labor costs, however, continue to pressure operating margins and increase the importance of efficient recovery operations.

Global Waste Management Market Growth Drivers

Expanding producer responsibility for electronics and textiles

Producer-responsibility rules are strengthening the connection between product sales and end-of-life recycling across APAC. In India, the EPR framework requires producers to support documented recycling through registered recyclers. This creates opportunities for waste-management companies that can provide compliant collection, recycling, and recovery services while maintaining clear records for producer reporting.

Recycled-content requirements strengthening plastic recovery

Recycled-content regulations are increasing the need for packaging manufacturers to secure recovered plastic materials. Requirements across the EU and US are encouraging stronger links between packaging producers and recycling providers. This creates opportunities for waste-management companies that can collect, process, and supply recycled materials that meet manufacturers' compliance needs.

Sustainability-linked financing supporting waste infrastructure

Sustainability-linked financing is creating new funding opportunities for waste infrastructure in emerging markets. When financing terms are tied to recycling or waste-diversion performance, utilities have a stronger incentive to expand sorting and treatment capacity. This can increase demand for reliable collection, feedstock preparation, and processing services, creating opportunities for providers that can connect waste collection with downstream treatment.

Key Segments Covered in the Waste Management Industry Report

By Source

  • Residential
  • Commercial (retail, office, etc.)
  • Industrial
  • Medical (Health and Pharmaceutical)
  • Construction & Demolition
  • Others (institutional, agricultural, etc.)

By Service Type

  • Collection, Transportation, Sorting & Segregation
  • Disposal / Treatment
  • Landfill
  • Recycling & Resource Recovery
  • Incineration & Waste-to-Energy
  • Others (Chemical Treatment, Composting, etc.)
  • Others (Consulting, Audit & Training, etc.)

By Waste Type

  • Municipal Solid Waste
  • Industrial Hazardous Waste
  • E-waste
  • Plastic Waste
  • Biomedical Waste
  • Construction & Demolition Waste
  • Agricultural Waste
  • Other Specialized Waste (radioactive, etc.)

By Geography

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
  • NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)
  • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Qatar
  • Turkey
  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Nigeria
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa


Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence's waste management market analysis applies a consistent research framework, combining reported market data with structured assessment of industry trends to provide a balanced view of market size, growth, and segment dynamics for informed business decisions.”

Waste Management Market Analysis by Region

The Middle East and Africa region is emerging as a fast-growing region, supported by expanding waste-management infrastructure. Recent developments such as Veolia's hazardous-waste treatment facility in Jubail and Arma's collection services in Casablanca highlight growing capacity across industrial and residential waste streams.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the waste management market in 2026. China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment reported that Chinese cities cleared and transported a substantial volume of household waste in 2025. The same bulletin reported a comparable volume of urban household waste treated during the year, supported by extensive daily treatment capacity. The close alignment between waste clearance and treatment highlights the importance of service continuity, with operational reliability supporting the efficient handling of existing municipal waste flows.

North America highlights the role of recycling-service awareness, while South America's municipal funding supports local recycling projects. In Europe, long-term deposit-return contracts create ongoing collection responsibilities. For providers, opportunities span household outreach, municipal projects, and scheduled recycling networks.

Access this Report in Japanese:?utm_source=globenewswire

Overview – Waste Management Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032
Market Size in 2026 USD 1.52 Trillion
Market Size in 2027 USD 1.62 Trillion
Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 2.19 Trillion
Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2027-2032
Segments Covered By Source, By Service Type, By Waste Type and By Geography
Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Waste Management Market

  • Veolia Environnement SA
  • Waste Management Inc.
  • Suez SA
  • Republic Services Inc.
  • Waste Connections Inc.
  • Clean Harbors Inc.
  • Reworld Holding Corporation
  • Biffa Group
  • Remondis SE & Co. KG
  • Stericycle Inc.
  • GFL Environmental Inc.
  • FCC Environment
  • Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd
  • Kanadevia Inova AG
  • Sims Limited
  • Renewi Limited
  • Averda
  • Daiseki Co. Ltd
  • Tatweer Environmental Services
  • Waste Pro USA
  • Recology

Get in-depth industry insights on the waste management market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Food Waste Disposers Market Size: The food waste disposers market size is estimated at USD 3.71 billion in 2026, up from USD 3.51 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2031, registering a 5.68% CAGR during 2026–2031. Stringent landfill-diversion mandates, expanding municipal anaerobic-digestion capacity, and rising consumer demand for connected kitchen appliances are supporting sustained growth in the food waste disposers market.

Solid Waste Management Market Share: The solid waste management market is segmented by service type (collection services, transportation and logistics, and other services), waste type (municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and other waste types), source (residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Organic Waste Collection Market Analysis: The organic waste collection market remains fragmented, with multinational waste haulers competing alongside regional specialists and technology-enabled providers focused on route efficiency, contamination control, and measurable diversion outcomes. As regulations expand, procurement increasingly emphasizes transparent reporting, contamination standards, and verified end-market use, favoring providers with processing partnerships or controlled digestion and composting capacity.

Waste Disposal Equipment Market Growth: The global waste disposal equipment market is estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2031, registering a 5.30% CAGR during 2026–2031. Market growth is supported by rising waste volumes, stricter environmental regulations, and ongoing investments in collection, sorting, and waste-processing technologies.

Textile Waste Management Market Trends: The textile waste management market is estimated at USD 31.39 billion in 2026, up from USD 28.35 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 52.18 billion by 2031, registering a 10.72% CAGR during 2026–2031. This growth is driven by tightening global regulations requiring brands and municipalities to support separate textile collection, creating a more consistent feedstock stream for recyclers.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence mordorintelligence.com.


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