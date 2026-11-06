Waste Management Industry To Hit USD 2.19 Trillion By 2032 With Residential Waste Holding A 46.13% Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.52 Trillion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 1.62 Trillion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 2.19 Trillion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Source, By Service Type, By Waste Type and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the Global Waste Management Market
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Waste Management Inc.
- Suez SA
- Republic Services Inc.
- Waste Connections Inc.
- Clean Harbors Inc.
- Reworld Holding Corporation
- Biffa Group
- Remondis SE & Co. KG
- Stericycle Inc.
- GFL Environmental Inc.
- FCC Environment
- Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd
- Kanadevia Inova AG
- Sims Limited
- Renewi Limited
- Averda
- Daiseki Co. Ltd
- Tatweer Environmental Services
- Waste Pro USA
- Recology
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Food Waste Disposers Market Size: The food waste disposers market size is estimated at USD 3.71 billion in 2026, up from USD 3.51 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2031, registering a 5.68% CAGR during 2026–2031. Stringent landfill-diversion mandates, expanding municipal anaerobic-digestion capacity, and rising consumer demand for connected kitchen appliances are supporting sustained growth in the food waste disposers market.
Solid Waste Management Market Share: The solid waste management market is segmented by service type (collection services, transportation and logistics, and other services), waste type (municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and other waste types), source (residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).
Organic Waste Collection Market Analysis: The organic waste collection market remains fragmented, with multinational waste haulers competing alongside regional specialists and technology-enabled providers focused on route efficiency, contamination control, and measurable diversion outcomes. As regulations expand, procurement increasingly emphasizes transparent reporting, contamination standards, and verified end-market use, favoring providers with processing partnerships or controlled digestion and composting capacity.
Waste Disposal Equipment Market Growth: The global waste disposal equipment market is estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2031, registering a 5.30% CAGR during 2026–2031. Market growth is supported by rising waste volumes, stricter environmental regulations, and ongoing investments in collection, sorting, and waste-processing technologies.
Textile Waste Management Market Trends: The textile waste management market is estimated at USD 31.39 billion in 2026, up from USD 28.35 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 52.18 billion by 2031, registering a 10.72% CAGR during 2026–2031. This growth is driven by tightening global regulations requiring brands and municipalities to support separate textile collection, creating a more consistent feedstock stream for recyclers.
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence mordorintelligence.com.
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