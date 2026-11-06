New College Of Florida Student Selected As Rhodes Scholarship Finalist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New College of Florida senior honors student Caleb Rice has been named a finalist for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, making history as the first currently enrolled New College student to advance to the final round of the competition. Out of the 240 finalists competing for the opportunity to pursue graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England, Rice is the only student from a Florida public or private university this year.Rice, who is completing a dual degree in Psychology and Religion at New College of Florida, will interview next week as the final step in the selection process. The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world's most distinguished academic honors, recognizing students for their academic achievement, leadership, character and commitment to service."Caleb's selection as a Rhodes Scholarship finalist is an extraordinary achievement that speaks to the exceptional caliber of students at New College of Florida and the strength of our distinctive academic experience," said New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran. "His academic accomplishments and dedication to serving others reflect the intellectual curiosity, independent thinking, leadership and purpose we strive to cultivate in our students. We are incredibly proud to see him represent New College on the national stage and make history for our institution."Raised in the Peruvian Amazon among Indigenous communities, Rice brings a distinctive international perspective to his academic work. His experiences growing up across cultures, combined with fluency in multiple ancient and modern languages, have informed his scholarship on trauma, faith and forced displacement.Beyond the classroom, Rice has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership and service within the New College community and beyond. He founded and leads the New Life student organization, works extensively with the College's admissions efforts and regularly tutors resettled refugee youth.If selected as a Rhodes Scholar, Rice plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy in Philosophical Theology at the University of Oxford, building on his interdisciplinary academic interests and commitment to understanding the intersections of faith, human experience and social challenges.Rice's advancement to the final round marks a significant milestone for New College of Florida, highlighting the caliber of its students and the opportunities it provides to those pursuing ambitious academic and professional goals.About New College of FloridaFounded in 1960, New College of Florida is the state's designated public honors college. Recognized nationally for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science, Marine Mammal Science, and a new Master's program in Educational Leadership, and a growing NAIA athletics program on a 151-acre campus on Sarasota Bay.

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New College of Florida Student Selected as Rhodes Scholarship Finalist News Provided By New College of Florida November 06, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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