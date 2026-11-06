Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across Delaware

Franchise program offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to enter medical device distribution within Delaware's established healthcare market.

- Reza Yazdian, JDDE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005, has announced franchise opportunities throughout Delaware. The program provides entrepreneurs and business professionals with an opportunity to enter the medical device distribution sector and develop relationships with healthcare providers across the state.Healthcare is a significant contributor to Delaware's economy, with hospitals playing an important role in employment, healthcare delivery and wider economic activity. Delaware hospitals provide more than 28,000 direct jobs and support over 51,000 direct and indirect jobs statewide. Their combined economic activity is estimated at approximately $9 billion, representing a substantial part of the state's healthcare infrastructure and its network of businesses supplying goods and services to medical facilities.Delaware's healthcare landscape includes major institutions serving communities across its three counties. In New Castle County, ChristianaCare operates major hospital facilities in Newark and Wilmington, alongside Nemours Children's Hospital. Kent County is served by Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, while Bayhealth also operates a hospital campus in Sussex County. Beebe Healthcare and TidalHealth provide additional services in southern Delaware. These institutions form part of a statewide healthcare network with different regional service areas and procurement requirements.Collaboration is also a feature of Delaware's healthcare environment. The eBrightHealth partnership brings together Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare, ChristianaCare, TidalHealth and Nemours to support improvements in healthcare quality, affordability and access. This network reflects the range of healthcare organisations operating throughout the state and the importance of coordination across providers.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.Synchrocare, LLC's franchise model is designed to make medical device distribution accessible to entrepreneurs without requiring a medical background. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare, LLC manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This structure allows franchisees to concentrate on developing healthcare provider relationships, identifying customer requirements and managing their local business operations.To support franchise development, Synchrocare, LLC provides a self-paced training curriculum covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. The programme is intended to equip new owners with the knowledge and commercial skills needed to operate within the medical device distribution sector, regardless of their previous professional experience.The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $426.74 billion in 2026 to $614.91 billion by 2032, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.22%. This projected expansion reflects continued activity across an industry supplying diagnostic, monitoring, therapeutic and surgical technologies to healthcare providers worldwide.Franchise territories are available across Delaware, including opportunities to develop business relationships in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Prospective franchise owners can explore territories based on their business objectives, geographic preferences and plans for developing relationships with healthcare providers.Through its franchise program, Synchrocare, LLC aims to expand its distribution network while providing entrepreneurs with access to medical products, supplier relationships, training and operational support.About Synchrocare, LLCEstablished in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company that provides entrepreneurs with opportunities to enter the medical device distribution industry through its franchise model. The company offers access to medical products sourced from established manufacturers, along with training and operational support designed to help franchise owners build relationships with healthcare providers.For more information about owning a Synchrocare, LLC franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across Delaware News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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