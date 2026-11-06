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Veterinarian-formulated toppers add protein, vegetables, fruit, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties with functional ingredients to everyday meals

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Veterinarian to Launch New Freeze-Dried Superfood Topper Brand, Vet's Favorite

Veterinarian-formulated toppers are designed to add protein, vegetables, fruit, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties with functional ingredients to everyday meals

Dr. Joanna Cook, DVM, a practicing veterinarian and founder of four hospitals on Oahu, is launching Vet's Favorite, a line of freeze-dried food toppers inspired by the question she hears most from pet parents: "What should I feed my dog?"

After 13 years in practice and countless conversations with clients about the options available, Dr. Cook wanted to create a product she could confidently recommend. The brand's first products are freeze-dried beef and salmon superfood toppers paired with a vegetable and fruit blend, with a veggie-forward topper to follow.

"I couldn't possibly keep up with every brand on the shelf, and I wanted to be able to point to one product with my full stamp of approval," said Dr. Cook, founder of Vet's Favorite. "Unless I created it myself, I couldn't say that."

Every Vet's Favorite topper is built around a "build your bowl" philosophy. Rather than replacing a dog's primary diet, the toppers are designed to complement everyday meals with protein, vegetables, fruit and thoughtfully selected functional ingredients. Dr. Cook formulated the recipes with less than 20% protein, a decision influenced in part by her experience treating patients whose health conditions require careful consideration of protein intake. The toppers also include turmeric and ginger and use algae-derived DHA and EPA as a source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Most toppers on the market are made for flavor, to get picky dogs to eat. Vet's Favorite is made for nutrition. Each blend uses vegetables, fruits, and roots chosen for their functional benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and dogs still love the taste.

Vet's Favorite is expected to launch nationwide November 20th.

About Vet's Favorite

Vet's Favorite creates veterinarian-formulated pet food toppers made with thoughtfully selected ingredients designed to make everyday meals more flavorful and functional. Founded by Dr. Joanna Cook, DVM, the brand is based in Hawaii. Learn more at vetsfavorite or follow @vetsfavorite on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact: Dana Dean, Dana Dean PR....

Dana Dean

Dana Dean Public Relations

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Hawaii Veterinarian to Launch New Freeze-Dried Superfood Topper Brand, Vet's Favorite News Provided By Dana Dean Public Relations November 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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