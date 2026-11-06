The Oak Insurance Group Offers Hanover Prestige And Platinum Coverage To Atlanta Families

The Oak Insurance Group, Atlanta, offers Hanover Prestige and Platinum Protection

Atlanta independent agency gives owners of higher-value homes access to Hanover Prestige, with Hanover Platinum Protection for broader household needs.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Oak Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency based in Atlanta, offers Hanover Prestige and Hanover Platinum Protection personal insurance programs from The Hanover Insurance Company to Atlanta-area families. The programs are intended for households with higher-value homes and for families seeking a single home and auto account.Hanover's materials describe the Prestige customer as a homeowner with $750K or more of home Coverage A who may be "underserved by traditional carriers" or "overcharged by higher-end carriers." The Oak Insurance Group, which has served Atlanta clients since 2017, aims to give those households clear coverage options.The Hanover describes Prestige as its "distinctive brand of personal insurance options that provides flexible and broad coverage for high-value homes and autos." According to The Hanover, Prestige claims are handled by a dedicated Prestige claims team, reachable at 877-922-2774, with expedited and prioritized adjuster response after the first notice of loss. Based on Hanover data, 9 out of 10 Prestige customers with a paid claim would recommend The Hanover.For families who want one account for home and auto, Hanover Platinum Protection offers, in The Hanover's words, "one effective date, one bill and exclusive claims services." Families can also ask about other Hanover personal programs that may fit a household, subject to underwriting and availability.Program highlights, according to The Hanover:Hanover PrestigePrestige Home is available for replacement cost values starting at $750K, with guaranteed replacement cost and a cash settlement option.Personal belongings coverage ranges from 30% to 100% of the home's replacement cost.Water backup coverage starts at $25K, and service line coverage extends up to $20K.Loss of use coverage carries no dollar limit and no time limit.Prestige Auto includes global rental coverage, plus a la carte options such as new car extender, lifetime OEM, rental upgrade (up to $6K), and travel companion.Hanover Platinum ProtectionThe program provides one effective date and one bill for home and auto.A one-deductible waiver applies when a single loss affects more than one property.The program also includes extended dwelling replacement cost and OEM parts coverage."When a family's home is their biggest investment, 'probably covered' isn't good enough. We're glad Atlanta clients can review Hanover Prestige and Platinum with us," said Dolan Jablonski, Owner of The Oak Insurance Group.Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to underwriting guidelines and the issued policy.About The Oak Insurance GroupThe Oak Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency based in Atlanta, Georgia, that has served clients since 2017. The agency holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been BBB-accredited since October 2025. As an independent agency, it compares options from multiple carriers. More information is available at .About The HanoverThe Hanover holds "A" ratings from AM Best and S&P and has a history of more than 170 years, according to Hanover materials. Its personal lines programs include Hanover Prestige, for high-value homes and autos, and Hanover Platinum Protection, a combined home and auto account.Hanover, Hanover Prestige, and Hanover Platinum Protection are products and marks of The Hanover Insurance Group.

Dolan Jablonski, Owner

The Oak Insurance Group

+1 404-981-1519

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The Oak Insurance Group Offers Hanover Prestige and Platinum Coverage to Atlanta Families News Provided By Niche Your Business November 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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