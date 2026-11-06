Barney's Farm Adds Rooted Cannabis Clones To Its US Online Store

Jelly Cake

Barney's Farm introduces live, rooted cannabis clones from its California cultivation site, expanding its U.S. product range beyond seeds.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Barney's Farm has introduced rooted cannabis clones to its US online store, expanding its existing cannabis genetics catalog with live plants. The new offering features rooted cuttings taken from selected mother plants at the company's California cultivation site. The launch gives eligible customers access to established plant genetics without the initial germination and seedling stages associated with conventional seed cultivation.The new product category includes established Barney's Farm strains, alongside selected contemporary varieties. Each clone comes from a female mother plant and retains the genetic characteristics of its source. The cuttings are rooted before shipment, allowing them to arrive as established young plants rather than freshly cut material that still requires propagation.The introduction marks an expansion of Barney's Farm's US online retail operations. The company continues to offer cannabis seeds while adding live plant material for customers in states where purchasing and cultivating cannabis plants are permitted under applicable laws.Rooted Cuttings Expand the Existing Cannabis Genetics RangeCannabis clones are cuttings taken from established mother plants and grown until they develop their own root systems. Unlike seeds, which produce genetically distinct plants with some natural variation, clones preserve the genetic characteristics of the original plant.The rooted condition is a central part of the new product range. The propagation stage takes place before dispatch, so customers receive plants with established roots. This removes the need to germinate seeds or manage the earliest seedling stage.The clones also come from female mother plants. As a result, the cuttings retain the sex of their source plants, removing the separate sex-identification stage associated with certain seed varieties.Plant Selection and Genetic TestingHLVd is a plant pathogen associated with cannabis cultivation. It can spread through infected plant material and contaminated cultivation equipment. Infected plants do not always show visible symptoms, which makes screening an important consideration for commercial propagation operations.The company states that only mother plants that clear its HLVd testing process enter the cutting process. The testing requirement forms part of its approach to managing plant health across the new live plant category.Using selected mother plants also supports genetic consistency between individual cuttings. Clones from the same mother share the same genetic background and selected phenotype. This differs from seed cultivation, where plants from the same seed variety can display differences in growth structure and other characteristics.Initial Range Includes Established and Contemporary StrainsThe first collection includes several recognizable cannabis varieties from different breeding backgrounds. The launch selection covers established genetics and newer hybrid varieties.The initial lineup includes:●Super Boof: A hybrid developed from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies genetics.●Jelly Cake: A variety combining Biscotti and Sunset Sherbet genetics.●Permanent Marker: A hybrid with Biscotti, Jealousy, and Sherb Bx in its genetic background.●Toad Venom: A variety developed from Animal Face and Sin Mintz.●Cherry Poppers: A cross involving Lemon Kush and Cherry Z.●Lemon Cherry Gelato: A hybrid combining Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies genetics.●LFG: A cross involving Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato #41.●Blue Dream: An established variety with Blueberry and Super Silver Haze genetics.●Skunk #1: A classic genetic line developed from Afghan, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold.Mimosa x Orange Punch is listed as an upcoming addition to the collection. Availability across the range is subject to change, depending on the company's current stock and production schedule.The strain-specific listings provide information about genetic backgrounds and flowering characteristics. These details help distinguish individual varieties within the catalog.Packaging and Shipping ArrangementsThe shipping box includes a built-in LED light. This feature provides illumination during transit rather than leaving the plants in complete darkness throughout the delivery process. The packaging also holds the plants upright to limit unnecessary movement.Orders are shipped through UPS Next Day Air, with a flat shipping charge of $50 regardless of the number of clones in the shipment. The weekly dispatch arrangement is intended to coordinate orders and reduce the time live plants spend in transit.Customers are advised to inspect shipments on the day of delivery. The company's stated procedure for damaged arrivals requires photographs of the plant and packaging before the plant is removed from its original container. Documented delivery issues are handled through the company's customer support process, with replacement or refund options outlined in its published clone information.State-Level Regulations Govern Clone PurchasesThe availability of cannabis clones across the United States depends on applicable state and local regulations. Cannabis cultivation laws differ between jurisdictions, including rules covering home cultivation, plant limits, possession, and the movement of live cannabis plants.The addition of clones does not change the legal requirements governing cannabis cultivation. Purchasing and cultivating cannabis plants remain restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions. State authorization does not necessarily remove all applicable federal restrictions.The company maintains a location-based shipping process for its live plant category. The company accepts orders for destinations where it can currently deliver under its operating restrictions.About Barney's FarmBarney's Farm is an international cannabis genetics company established in Amsterdam in the 1980s. The company develops and distributes cannabis genetics through its online retail operations and international product catalog. Its offerings include established cannabis varieties, hybrid genetics, autoflowering strains, and feminized seeds. The company has received recognition through cannabis industry competitions, including multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Its US online store serves customers within supported states, subject to applicable product and shipping restrictions. The addition of rooted cannabis clones expands its existing catalog to include live plant material sourced from its own cultivation operations.Media ContactCompany: Barney's FarmAddress: Barney's Farm Inc18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, California, CA 95076, USAThe Sun Drops LLC18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, CA 95076, USAWebsite:

Mary Brett

Barney's Farm

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Barney's Farm Adds Rooted Cannabis Clones to Its US Online Store News Provided By Barney's Farm November 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods



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