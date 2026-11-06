FINRA Warns Investors About A Fraud Tactic That Can Empty Brokerage Accounts In Weeks

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) FINRA warns that scammers increasingly pressure investors to liquidate brokerage accounts and move money into cryptocurrency, gold, or fraudulent accounts. Investors should verify unexpected instructions directly with their financial institutions – Shutterstock

A caller who claims to protect your retirement savings may be the person trying to steal them. That uncomfortable twist sits at the center of a fraud scheme that FINRA flagged in September 2026.

The scammers don't necessarily need your brokerage password or permission to trade. They persuade you to withdraw your own money, sometimes while keeping you on the phone and directing every move. FINRA says its investigations uncovered losses ranging from thousands to millions of dollars within weeks. Older investors face particular targeting, although anyone with financial accounts could become a target.

The Scam Starts With a Problem That Sounds Terribly Official

The fraudster might claim to represent your brokerage firm, the FBI, the police, Social Security, or another government agency. The opening story usually involves an alarming development: someone hacked your account, criminals stole your identity, or your money somehow became connected to an investigation.

Suddenly, an ordinary brokerage account becomes the center of an imaginary emergency. The caller may sound professional, know personal details, and use convincing financial terminology. Some scammers even impersonate multiple officials to make the story feel more credible. One person supposedly investigates the crime while another explains how to protect the money.

Then comes the instruction that should immediately raise suspicions: move your money somewhere else. FINRA describes these schemes as social engineering. Instead of simply breaking into an account, criminals manipulate its owner into helping them access the money. It's a particularly nasty approach because the victim may authorize every transaction personally.

Why Scammers Want You to Move Your Own Money

The instructions can involve several transactions rather than one obvious withdrawal. A caller might tell an investor to sell securities, transfer the proceeds into a bank account, and then purchase cryptocurrency or gold. Another version involves wiring the money to an account controlled by someone else.

The explanation sounds reassuring. The caller claims the money needs temporary protection, perhaps to prevent theft or avoid a supposed legal penalty. Some invent official-sounding destinations, including fake accounts supposedly associated with the U.S. Treasury. These accounts have no legitimate connection to government protection.

The fraudster may also coach the victim through conversations with bank employees. If a financial institution questions the transaction, the victim receives a prepared explanation. Sometimes the caller explicitly instructs the person to lie. That detail deserves particular suspicion because legitimate investigators don't need customers to deceive their own financial institutions.

FINRA also reports that some scammers request remote-access software. This allows them to monitor a computer screen or potentially control the device. The criminal can then stay involved as the victim navigates account transfers, purchases, and withdrawals. What looks like financial assistance becomes a guided tour of someone's disappearing savings.

The Biggest Red Flags Are Often the Instructions

FINRA identifies several warning signs that investors should recognize before moving a dollar. The most revealing one involves secrecy. A caller might insist that discussing the situation with relatives could compromise an investigation or put loved ones in danger. That is a deliberate isolation tactic, not a legitimate security procedure.

Another warning sign involves switching financial institutions. If a bank questions a suspicious transfer, the scammer might instruct the victim to open an account elsewhere. FINRA calls this practice“bank shopping.” The criminal simply looks for another route after the first institution raises concerns.

Watch for these behaviors, particularly when they appear together:

Someone creates an urgent financial or legal emergency. A caller tells you to liquidate investments for safekeeping. Someone dictates exactly what you should tell your bank or brokerage. You receive instructions to purchase gold or cryptocurrency. A supposed official demands secrecy from your family. Someone asks you to install software or share computer access. A caller directs you to open additional financial accounts.

Any one of these behaviors warrants caution. Several appearing together should end the conversation.

There is another wrinkle worth remembering. A legitimate-looking phone number or familiar company name doesn't establish someone's identity. Scammers can impersonate real organizations convincingly. Verify unexpected requests independently rather than relying on information supplied during the call.

What Investors Can Do Before Money Disappears

If someone pressures you to move brokerage funds, stop communicating with that person. Don't argue, negotiate, or attempt to finish the transaction first. Contact your brokerage using the telephone number on your account statement or its independently verified official website.

FINRA also recommends discussing suspicious requests with a trusted friend or family member. A second person can provide something an effective scam deliberately removes: time to think without someone constantly insisting that disaster awaits.

Investors can take another precaution by adding a trusted contact to their brokerage accounts. This person does not automatically receive control over investments or permission to withdraw money. Instead, the brokerage can contact them if it encounters concerns about possible financial exploitation or cannot reach the account holder. FINRA explains this option in its trusted contact guidance.

Investors should also distinguish this particular scam from unauthorized account access. The SEC recommends multifactor authentication, strong passwords, transaction alerts, and regular account reviews. Alerts for password changes, new linked bank accounts, and transfers can help identify suspicious activity early. Its April 2026 investor alert explains these precautions.

Your Brokerage Account Is Not a Government Safe Deposit Box

The most unsettling feature of this fraud isn't sophisticated technology. It's how effectively criminals turn fear into cooperation. An investor can spend decades building a retirement portfolio, then dismantle it under instructions from a stranger claiming to prevent a financial catastrophe.

No legitimate government agency or brokerage firm will require you to convert investments into gold or cryptocurrency to protect them. Nobody conducting a legitimate investigation needs you to lie to your bank or hide financial transactions from your family.

Would you trust a caller who claimed your brokerage account was involved in a criminal investigation, or would you hang up and contact your financial institution directly?