5 Questions To Ask Before Investing In A Private Business

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A promising private business can still carry substantial financial risks. Before investing, examine its financial statements, ownership agreements, valuation, and realistic options for recovering your money – Pexels

A successful-looking business can make an investment opportunity feel almost irresistible. The owner knows the market, customers seem happy, and the growth projections look terrific. There is just one small complication: Someone wants your money, and you need to figure out whether the opportunity deserves it.

Investing in a private business differs considerably from buying shares of a publicly traded company. You might have limited financial information, no convenient way to sell your investment, and little influence over decisions. Even a promising company can become an expensive lesson in misplaced confidence. Before signing an agreement or transferring money, ask five questions that go beyond the owner's sales pitch. The answers can reveal problems that an impressive presentation might conveniently overlook.

1. What Exactly Am I Buying, and What Rights Come With It?

An owner offers you a 10% stake in a growing restaurant business. Sounds straightforward, right? Not necessarily. You need to establish exactly what that 10% represents and what legal rights accompany it.

You might purchase common stock, preferred stock, a limited liability company (LLC) membership interest, or a debt investment. Each arrangement carries different rights, risks, and potential financial benefits. For example, owning equity generally gives you an ownership interest, but it does not automatically give you voting power or a guaranteed share of company profits. A loan, meanwhile, makes you a creditor rather than an owner.

Ask whether you receive voting rights, dividends or distributions, access to financial records, and a voice in major company decisions. Find out whether the company can issue additional shares or membership interests without your approval. Also examine what happens if the business sells, dissolves, or brings in new investors.

The operating agreement, shareholder agreement, subscription agreement, and offering documents can spell out these details. Their provisions matter considerably more than a friendly verbal promise. If you cannot explain what you are purchasing in plain English, slow down before committing money.

2. Does the Business Actually Make Money?

A company can have impressive sales, a recognizable name, and a growing customer base while struggling financially. Revenue makes an attractive headline, but it doesn't tell you how much money remains after expenses. A busy business can still run short of cash.

Request recent financial statements, including an income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. The income statement shows revenue and expenses, while the balance sheet reveals assets and liabilities. The cash flow statement helps explain whether money actually enters and leaves the business in a sustainable way. Ask whether an independent accountant has audited or reviewed the statements.

Pay particular attention to outstanding loans, overdue bills, unpaid taxes, customer concentration, and unusual expenses. A business might depend heavily on one customer who could leave next month. Another might report healthy profits while struggling to collect payments from customers.

Ask how management calculates its projections, too. If the owner predicts spectacular growth, request the assumptions behind those numbers. What happens if sales fall short, costs rise, or expansion takes longer? The Securities and Exchange Commission recommends examining financial information, management experience, competitors, and the reasonableness of investment claims before entering private placements. Its private placement investor bulletin offers useful guidance.

3. Where Will My Money Actually Go?

This question can expose a surprising amount of information about the investment. One business might need capital to purchase equipment, hire employees, or open another location. Another might need money to cover existing debts or compensate an owner who wants to reduce personal financial exposure. Neither situation automatically makes an investment attractive or unattractive. However, you should know exactly what your contribution will finance. Ask for a written breakdown of how management plans to spend the proceeds and how much will reach the actual business.

Suppose a company wants $500,000 to expand its operations. The proposal sounds reasonable until you discover that a substantial portion will cover old debts, consulting fees, and fundraising expenses. Suddenly, considerably less money remains for expansion.

Ask whether the company has a minimum fundraising target and what happens if it raises less than expected. Will management return the money, reduce the expansion plans, or proceed anyway? Also ask whether the owners intend to contribute additional capital themselves.

A business owner who expects investors to shoulder every financial burden deserves some extra questions. You want to understand whether your money supports a realistic growth plan or simply keeps an existing problem running.

4. How Was the Business Valued, and Could My Ownership Shrink?

Private businesses don't have a continuously updated stock price flashing across a financial website. Their valuations often depend on negotiations, financial performance, comparable businesses, and management projections. That creates room for reasonable disagreement, but it also makes an inflated asking price harder to spot.

Ask how the company arrived at its valuation. Does it rely on current profits, annual revenue, assets, intellectual property, or anticipated future growth? Request supporting financial information or an independent valuation when appropriate. Compare the asking price with the company's actual performance rather than accepting an impressive number without explanation.

Next, examine the capitalization table, commonly called the cap table. This document shows who owns the company and how ownership interests are distributed. It can reveal existing investors, outstanding options, convertible securities, and other arrangements that affect ownership.

Consider what happens if the company raises another round of funding. New shares or membership interests can dilute your percentage ownership. Your original 10% stake might become a smaller percentage even if the business continues growing. Ask whether the investment includes anti-dilution protections and whether existing investors receive different financial preferences.

5. How Do I Get My Money Back?

This question often receives the least attention during an exciting investment presentation. Everyone enjoys discussing expansion, new customers, and future profits. Conversations about getting your original investment back tend to have considerably less sparkle. Unlike publicly traded stocks, private business investments generally lack an established marketplace where investors can sell whenever they want. Your ownership agreement might restrict transfers, require company approval, or give existing owners the first opportunity to purchase your interest.

Ask whether the company anticipates a sale, acquisition, dividend program, or another potential exit opportunity. Find out whether management has a realistic timeline and what circumstances could delay that plan. A projected sale several years from now represents a possibility, not a guaranteed payment date.

You should also understand what happens if the business fails. Depending on the investment structure, creditors and other investors may have priority over you when the company distributes remaining assets. Equity investors can lose their entire investment.

The SEC specifically warns that private placements can involve substantial illiquidity and limited disclosure. Investors may need to hold their securities indefinitely. Review its investor guidance on private placements before assuming you can sell your interest when circumstances change.

A Promising Business Still Needs a Skeptical Investor

Investing in a private business can offer opportunities that traditional stock market investments don't provide. You might support a growing local company, participate in its development, or gain exposure to an industry you understand.

But enthusiasm shouldn't replace investigation. Ask for written documentation, verify important claims independently, and examine the actual investment agreements. Check whether the offering qualifies for an appropriate securities registration exemption, and research the company and anyone promoting the investment. A private offering does not become legitimate simply because someone calls it exclusive or introduces you to the owner.

Would you invest in a promising privately owned business, or would the lack of an easy exit make you hesitate? What would you want to know before writing the check?