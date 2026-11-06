7 Financial Records You May Need When Settling An Estate

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Bank statements, tax returns, retirement account records, and insurance policies can help executors uncover an estate's complete financial picture. Organized paperwork can prevent overlooked assets, missed obligations, and unnecessary delays – Shutterstock

An inheritance can look straightforward on paper. Then someone discovers an old brokerage account, a forgotten personal loan, or a tax bill nobody knew existed. Suddenly, settling an estate involves considerably more paperwork than distributing a few checks.

The financial records left behind by someone who dies tell a much bigger story than their bank balance. They help executors identify assets, uncover outstanding obligations, calculate taxes, and determine what beneficiaries should receive. Missing paperwork can slow the process, create unnecessary expenses, and lead to mistakes that prove difficult to correct.

Some documents seem obvious, such as bank statements and tax returns. Others hide in filing cabinets, email accounts, safe deposit boxes, and drawers nobody has opened in years. Here are seven types of financial records that can make settling an estate considerably easier.

1. Bank Statements That Reveal More Than Account Balances

Bank statements offer an excellent starting point because they show where money enters and leaves someone's financial life. Recent statements can identify checking accounts, savings accounts, recurring deposits, automatic payments, and transfers between institutions. They also help executors spot accounts that might otherwise escape notice.

But the last statement rarely tells the entire story. Several months of records can reveal insurance premiums, mortgage payments, subscription charges, loan installments, and deposits from investment accounts. A recurring payment might even point toward an insurance policy or financial obligation nobody knew existed.

Look for statements from banks and credit unions, including online-only institutions. Also check for certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and safe deposit box information.

Executors may need court-issued Letters Testamentary or similar appointment documents before financial institutions release account information. The FDIC explains that banks generally require documentation establishing someone's authority to access a deceased person's accounts.

2. Tax Returns That Reveal Hidden Financial Connections

Tax returns offer something bank statements cannot: a broader picture of someone's financial activity.

Previous federal and state income tax returns can identify investment income, retirement distributions, rental properties, business interests, and other sources of money. Supporting documents, including Forms W-2, 1099, and mortgage interest statements, provide additional clues.

A return might reveal dividend income from a brokerage account that nobody has mentioned. Another could show rental income from a property that relatives mistakenly assumed the deceased had sold years earlier.

The IRS generally requires a final individual income tax return for the year of death if the person's income meets the filing requirements. Executors may also need to file returns for earlier years that remain outstanding. The estate itself can have separate tax filing obligations. Keep several years of returns and supporting paperwork if available. These records can help establish ownership, explain financial transactions, and provide information needed for outstanding tax obligations.

3. Loan Statements And Credit Records That Uncover Debts

An estate's apparent wealth can change quickly once outstanding debts enter the picture.

Mortgage statements, credit card bills, personal loan agreements, automobile financing documents, and home equity loan records help establish what someone owed. Executors need to identify creditors, outstanding balances, payment terms, and any collateral connected to the debt.

Credit reports can also help identify accounts that family members overlooked. They may reveal credit cards, loans, and other reported obligations that deserve further investigation.

Here's something families sometimes misunderstand: inheriting responsibility for settling an estate does not automatically mean inheriting someone's personal debts. Generally, creditors seek payment from the deceased person's estate, not relatives' individual bank accounts.

However, exceptions can apply to joint account holders, loan cosigners, and certain surviving spouses under state law. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains these distinctions and warns against collectors improperly pressuring relatives to pay someone else's debts. Executors should keep copies of creditor statements and payment confirmations. A folder full of paid receipts might not look exciting, but it can prevent confusion later.

4. Retirement Account Statements And Beneficiary Designations

Retirement accounts can complicate estate administration because they don't necessarily follow the instructions in a will.

Traditional and Roth IRAs, 401(k) plans, pension accounts, and other retirement arrangements may have named beneficiaries. Depending on the account and its designation, assets may pass directly to those individuals rather than through probate.

Executors should locate recent account statements and beneficiary designation records. They should also identify former employers that might administer pension benefits or retirement plans.

An outdated beneficiary designation can produce an unexpected result. Someone might leave a will directing assets to adult children while an old retirement account still names a former spouse. The account's governing beneficiary designation may control its distribution, subject to applicable law and plan rules.

Retirement records also help identify required tax reporting and distribution obligations. Inherited accounts can carry different tax consequences depending on the account type and beneficiary's circumstances.

5. Life Insurance Policies That May Provide Money Outside Probate

Life insurance paperwork can be surprisingly easy to overlook. Policies sometimes sit untouched for years because premiums come directly from a bank account.

Find individual policies, employer-sponsored coverage, and any records showing policy numbers, insurers, coverage amounts, and named beneficiaries. Also look for premium statements and correspondence from insurance companies.

A policy's existence doesn't automatically mean its proceeds belong to the estate. Insurers generally pay proceeds directly to the named beneficiary when a valid designation applies. If the estate serves as beneficiary, the proceeds may become part of estate administration.

Another wrinkle involves workplace coverage. Former employers might have information about group life insurance or other benefits that family members never considered.

Executors should contact insurers to confirm coverage and understand the claims process. A policy document alone doesn't establish whether coverage remains active or whether someone has already changed the beneficiary.

6. Property Records And Investment Documents That Establish Ownership

Real estate, stocks, bonds, and other investments can represent substantial portions of an estate. Yet identifying an asset and establishing its ownership are two different tasks.

Look for property deeds, mortgage documents, brokerage statements, stock certificates, investment purchase confirmations, and partnership agreements. These records help determine whether the deceased owned an asset individually, jointly, or through a business or trust.

Investment purchase records deserve particular attention because they can establish an asset's original cost. That information may help determine its tax basis when someone inherits or sells it. For example, a brokerage statement might show that someone purchased shares decades ago for considerably less than their current value. Inherited property generally receives a basis tied to its fair market value at death, subject to applicable tax rules and exceptions. Original purchase records and professional valuations can still prove useful.

Real estate may also require an appraisal or other valuation for estate administration and tax purposes.

7. Bills, Receipts, And Records Of Estate Expenses

The final category concerns money spent after someone dies.

Funeral invoices, property maintenance bills, utility statements, legal fees, insurance premiums, and receipts for repairs can all help document estate expenses. Executors need these records to explain how estate funds moved and why particular payments occurred.

Consider a vacant house. Someone must maintain utilities, arrange necessary repairs, pay property taxes, and keep insurance coverage in place. Those expenses can continue long before beneficiaries receive anything.

Executors should maintain a separate accounting of money received and money spent. Keep receipts, bank statements, invoices, and copies of checks together. Avoid mixing estate funds with personal money, even temporarily. Good records also help beneficiaries understand distributions and give the executor documentation if someone questions a transaction. The IRS and CFPB both emphasize accurate financial recordkeeping in fiduciary responsibilities.

The Paperwork Can Protect Everyone Involved

Settling an estate involves more than finding money and dividing it among relatives. Executors must establish ownership, identify obligations, handle taxes, and document financial decisions along the way. A missing statement might delay an account transfer. An overlooked debt could complicate distributions. An old beneficiary designation might send retirement money somewhere the family never expected.

Organizing these seven categories gives executors a clearer financial picture before they start making payments or distributing assets. The deceased person's attorney, accountant, or financial institutions can help identify additional documents required under the circumstances.

Which financial record do you think families are most likely to overlook when settling an estate? Is there one document everyone should keep easier to find?