50% Of Americans Are More Worried About Holiday Money This Year - Here's Why

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) The holidays are supposed to be a time for celebration, but millions of Americans are heading into the season with something other than gift lists on their minds: money. Between expensive groceries, higher household bills, and growing credit card balances, families are finding it increasingly difficult to make room for holiday spending. And a new survey suggests the financial pressure is getting worse.

According to an October 2026 Intuit Credit Karma survey, 50% of Americans say they're more worried about money this holiday season than they were last year. Nearly one-third also report being in a worse financial position than they were in 2025. For women managing household budgets, buying gifts, organizing celebrations, or supporting extended family, those concerns can make an already demanding season feel overwhelming.

Here's what's driving holiday financial stress in 2026 and how families are adjusting their plans.

Everyday Expenses Are Taking Money Away From Holiday Budgets

For many households, the biggest financial challenge isn't the cost of Christmas presents but the bills that arrive before anyone starts shopping. The Credit Karma survey found that 26% of Americans expect groceries to put the greatest pressure on their holiday budgets, while 47% say higher utility bills will affect what they can spend. That means families may already be struggling to cover essentials before adding decorations, travel, gifts, and holiday meals. Imagine a household that previously had $400 available for December shopping but now spends an additional $150 monthly on groceries and utilities. That leaves just $250 for holiday purchases unless the family reduces other expenses or takes on debt.

More Americans Are Cutting Back Instead of Spending More

Retailers may be advertising elaborate holiday celebrations, but many consumers are planning something considerably smaller. A 2026 Morning Consult holiday shopping report found that 38% of Americans expect to spend less than last year, compared with just 16% planning to spend more. Baby Boomers were particularly cautious, with 45% expecting to reduce their holiday spending. Separately, an October Ipsos poll conducted for Thrivent found that approximately two-thirds of Americans expect to cut back in at least one spending category. These findings suggest that scaling back celebrations is becoming a common financial decision rather than an unusual response to hardship.

The Pressure to Give Expensive Gifts Hasn't Disappeared

Even when household budgets are tight, expectations surrounding holiday gifts can be difficult to manage. Credit Karma found that 32% of Americans feel pressured to spend more than they can afford during the holiday season, including 43% of Gen Z and 44% of millennials. Parents and grandparents may feel particularly obligated to maintain familiar traditions, especially when children expect the same celebrations they've enjoyed in previous years. A family purchasing $75 gifts for eight relatives would spend $600 before accounting for food, decorations, or travel expenses. Setting gift limits, organizing exchanges, or discussing expectations before shopping begins can help reduce holiday financial stress in 2026 without eliminating meaningful celebrations.

Credit Card Debt Is Already Following Families Into the Holidays

One concerning finding from the Credit Karma survey is that 34% of Americans expect to enter the holiday season carrying existing credit card debt. Despite those balances, 53% plan to use credit cards for holiday expenses, potentially adding new purchases to obligations they're already struggling to repay. Consider someone who charges $1,000 in holiday purchases to a card with a 24% annual percentage rate and then makes only modest monthly payments. Interest could make those gifts considerably more expensive, particularly if the balance remains unpaid for months. Paying the statement balance in full avoids purchase interest on cards with an applicable grace period, but households already carrying balances should carefully evaluate whether additional borrowing is affordable.

Buy Now, Pay Later Is Creating Another Spending Temptation

Buy now, pay later services can make holiday purchases appear more manageable by dividing the total into smaller installments. However, those payments still represent financial obligations that must fit within future household budgets. The Morning Consult report found that 31% of Americans plan to use these services for holiday gifts, while 51% of current, former, or prospective users worry about making payments on time. A shopper financing several purchases through different services might overlook how much money will be due during January and February. Before choosing installment payments, calculate the combined repayment schedule and review any fees, interest charges, or consequences of missed payments.

Emergency Savings Are Becoming Holiday Shopping Funds

Emergency funds are intended to provide financial protection when unexpected expenses arise, but some Americans are preparing to use that money for holiday celebrations. According to Credit Karma, 30% of respondents plan to dip into savings or emergency funds to cover seasonal expenses. While using money specifically saved for holiday shopping can be sensible, withdrawing from emergency reserves may leave families vulnerable to car repairs, medical bills, or unexpected income disruptions. Someone who withdraws $800 from a $2,000 emergency fund would reduce their available financial cushion by 40%. Protecting those reserves is an important consideration for households experiencing holiday financial stress in 2026, especially when their regular monthly expenses are already difficult to manage.

Some Families Are Choosing Honest Conversations Over Financial Pressure

One encouraging finding is that Americans aren't simply accepting holiday overspending as inevitable. Credit Karma found that 41% plan to have an honest conversation with friends or relatives about what they can realistically afford this season. Others are cutting discretionary spending, searching for better deals, or adopting low-buy approaches to nonessential purchases. For example, a family might agree that adults will exchange homemade gifts while purchased presents are reserved for children, reducing costs without eliminating the tradition. These conversations can feel uncomfortable initially, but setting expectations early may prevent financial resentment and unexpected bills after the celebrations end.

A Smaller Holiday Budget Doesn't Have to Mean Less Joy

The growing concern about holiday financial stress in 2026 reflects something many families already recognize: maintaining familiar traditions is becoming harder when everyday expenses consume more income. However, the survey findings also suggest that people are increasingly willing to reconsider how much they spend and which celebrations matter most. Creating a realistic holiday budget starts with identifying essential bills, existing debt obligations, and the amount available for discretionary purchases without jeopardizing financial security. Families can then prioritize meaningful experiences, affordable traditions, and gifts that fit comfortably within those limits rather than trying to match previous years' spending. The goal isn't to create the cheapest holiday possible but to enjoy the season without carrying unnecessary financial anxiety into 2027.

Are you more worried about holiday spending this year than you were in 2025? Have rising grocery bills, credit card debt, or family expectations changed your plans? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments!