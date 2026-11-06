7 Things Restaurant Customers Do That Servers Wish They Would Stop

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A professional server in formal vest attire stands alert behind a modern bar setup. Changing an order repeatedly after it has been submitted is one of the top things restaurant customers do that servers wish they would stop doing. Pexels.

Dining out is supposed to be an enjoyable experience, but a few common customer habits can make a restaurant shift much more difficult for servers. Most guests are not intentionally trying to create extra work, and some behaviors may seem harmless from the customer's perspective. However, servers often have to balance several tables, coordinate with the kitchen, handle payments, and respond to requests at the same time. Small interruptions can quickly add up, especially during a busy lunch or dinner rush. Understanding what restaurant employees deal with behind the scenes can help customers avoid some frustrating habits without making dining out feel overly formal.

1. Snapping Fingers or Whistling to Get a Server's Attention

Few things are more frustrating for restaurant employees than customers snapping their fingers, whistling, or calling out across the dining room to get someone's attention. Servers are responsible for multiple tables, and they may be carrying hot food, entering orders, or helping another guest when someone tries to summon them. Even if a customer believes the gesture is harmless, it can come across as disrespectful. A restaurant server is not an on-demand button that can be pressed whenever a guest wants something.

A better approach is to make eye contact or offer a polite hand gesture when the server passes nearby. If the request is not urgent, waiting a moment is usually the easiest option. Servers understand that guests need refills, extra napkins, and assistance with their meals. The difference is how those requests are communicated. Treating employees with basic courtesy can make the interaction more pleasant for everyone.

2. Adding Several Requests One at a Time

Asking for a drink, then silverware, then a sauce, followed by extra napkins may not seem like a big deal individually. But when customers make several separate requests within a few minutes, servers may have to repeatedly leave other responsibilities to return to the same table. During a busy shift, those extra trips can interrupt the flow of service and delay other guests' needs. It is especially frustrating when a server has just returned with one item and is immediately asked to retrieve something else.

Customers can make things easier by thinking through what they need and grouping requests when possible. If you know you want ketchup, a side of ranch, and another set of utensils, mention them at the same time. That does not mean guests should hesitate to ask for something they genuinely need. It simply helps servers handle requests more efficiently and reduces unnecessary trips across the dining room.

3. Changing an Order Repeatedly After It Has Been Submitted

Servers expect customers to have questions or make occasional adjustments before an order reaches the kitchen. The problem begins when guests repeatedly change their minds after the order has already been entered or preparation has started. Switching side dishes, changing cooking temperatures, removing ingredients, and then adding them back can create confusion between the server and kitchen staff. It may also delay the meal, particularly when the restaurant is busy.

If you are unsure about a menu item, ask questions before ordering. Servers can often explain portion sizes, ingredients, preparation methods, and available substitutions. Once you have made a decision, try to stick with it unless there is a genuine mistake or concern. Restaurants want customers to enjoy their meals, but repeated changes can affect the timing and accuracy of orders for the entire table.

4. Ignoring the Server While Looking at a Phone

Checking a phone during dinner is common, but it can become frustrating when customers continue scrolling while a server is trying to take an order or explain something. Employees may have to repeat questions several times or wait while guests finish a conversation, watch a video, or respond to messages. This can slow down service, especially when several tables are waiting for assistance.

Customers do not need to put their phones away for an entire meal, but giving the server a moment of attention can make a difference. Pause a conversation or look up when someone approaches the table. If you are waiting for an important call, let the server know so they understand why you may be distracted. A little awareness can prevent unnecessary delays and help keep the interaction comfortable.

5. Leaving a Mess That Goes Beyond Normal Dining

Restaurants expect tables to need cleaning after customers finish eating. Crumbs, used napkins, empty glasses, and ordinary food spills are part of the job. However, some guests leave behind messes that require considerably more attention, such as food intentionally scattered across the floor, sauces smeared over furniture, or trash stuffed into places where it does not belong. These situations create extra work for employees who are already responsible for cleaning and resetting tables.

Parents should not feel embarrassed if a young child makes a normal mess while eating, and accidents happen to everyone. The issue is when customers make no effort to contain an avoidable mess or leave behind items that could easily have been thrown away. Picking up large pieces of food, keeping trash together, and letting a server know about a spill can help. Servers are there to provide service, but treating the dining area with consideration makes their work easier.

6. Asking for the Bill and Then Taking a Long Time to Pay

When customers ask for the check, servers generally assume they are getting ready to leave. However, some tables request the bill and then spend another 20 or 30 minutes talking, scrolling through phones, or deciding how to split the payment. That can create a difficult situation for servers who are trying to manage a waiting list or seat other guests. It can also delay the server's ability to close out the table and move on to other responsibilities.

If you are planning to stay and talk after finishing your meal, there is nothing wrong with doing so when the restaurant is not busy. But during peak hours, it is considerate to be aware of how long the table has been occupied after the check arrives. Have payment ready when possible, and decide how to divide the bill before the server returns. If you want to continue your conversation, consider moving to a bar or another available area when appropriate.

7. Treating Servers as Though They Control Everything

Customers sometimes direct their frustration toward the server when a restaurant runs out of an item, a kitchen is running behind, or a menu price changes. While servers are responsible for communicating with guests, they generally do not control inventory, food preparation times, staffing levels, or restaurant pricing. Blaming the person bringing the food to the table rarely solves the problem and can make an already stressful shift worse.

If something is wrong, explain the issue calmly and allow the server to help. They can often speak with a manager, check on an order, or suggest an alternative. There is a difference between expecting good service and treating an employee as responsible for every inconvenience. Respectful communication is more likely to lead to a helpful solution and makes the dining experience better for both sides.

Small Changes Can Make Dining Out Better for Everyone

Most restaurant servers understand that customers have different needs, and occasional mistakes or special requests are part of the job. The frustration usually comes from repeated behaviors that create unnecessary work, interrupt service, or make employees feel disrespected. Snapping for attention, making requests one at a time, and taking frustration out on the server are all habits customers can easily reconsider.

Dining out should be enjoyable for guests and manageable for the people working behind the scenes. Customers do not need to know every restaurant rule or anticipate every operational challenge. A little patience, clear communication, and basic courtesy can go a long way. Servers are there to help make the meal enjoyable, and treating them like people rather than personal assistants can make the experience better for everyone at the table.

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