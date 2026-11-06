Participants Of Azerbaijan Ngos Cooperation Forum Addressed President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Participants of the Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum adopted an address to President Ilham Aliyev.

Trend presents the address:

“Esteemed Mr. President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief!

We, the more than 400 civil society representatives at the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organisations, take great pride in extending this address to you on the eve of the sixth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day, which stands among the most glorious milestones in our nation's history!

You are the Commander-in-Chief who brought the Azerbaijani people a historic victory, ensured the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state, revived our people's national pride and dignity, and fulfilled the testament of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Your determination, political will and strategic vision turned into reality the dream of victory that our people had cherished for decades. This triumph was not merely a military success; it was also a victory of national will, the determination to uphold statehood, people-government unity and historical justice. The triumph achieved under your command in the 44-day Patriotic War elevated Azerbaijan to a new stage in its history, creating a solid foundation for the country's future development.

Esteemed Mr. President!

Today, Azerbaijan is not merely a country that has liberated its territories and restored its sovereignty. It has become a country shaping the region's political and economic landscape, making its voice heard and asserting its position in the international relations system, while steadily emerging as a middle power with expanding capabilities and growing influence. The fact that Azerbaijan, having secured victory in the war, has taken the initiative in advancing the peace agenda stands as a major historic achievement of your political leadership. The extensive reconstruction and development projects being carried out in the liberated territories, the implementation of the Great Return programme, and the establishment of modern cities and villages embody victorious Azerbaijan's forward-looking vision. The revival of life in Garabagh and East Zangezur demonstrates the lasting and irreversible outcomes of our victory.

Esteemed Mr. President!

Azerbaijan's strength is not measured solely by its economic and military capabilities. At the core of this power lie the idea of Azerbaijanism uniting us, our national and moral values, our historical memory, and our nationwide solidarity. In this regard, preserving national ideological security, safeguarding society against foreign influence and disinformation, and promoting national interests, historical truths, and national-spiritual values are of paramount importance.

In recent years, major international events hosted by our country under your leadership, including COP29, the World Urban Forum, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and others testify to Azerbaijan's growing global role, organizational capabilities, and international trust. These achievements also inspire us to protect and defend our values.

As active civil society representatives, Azerbaijani NGOs recognize their responsibility in this area and affirm their readiness to continue contributing to the protection of the national interests, as well as moral and constitutional values of our country.

Dear Mr. President!

We, the NGOs of Azerbaijan, stand by you and remain fully committed to contributing to the achievement of the strategic goals defined by you for the sake of our state's development, the protection of our national interests, and the unity and solidarity of our people. Watching the amputee football match featuring landmine victims during the Forum held in Ganja reconfirmed our conviction that no landmine and no war wound can shatter the invincible spirit of the Azerbaijani people. The willpower, enthusiasm for life, and determination demonstrated by these individuals on the pitch served as a vivid manifestation of the fact that our Victory is forever etched in the hearts of our people.

Esteemed Mr. President!

On the eve of this remarkable occasion, we reaffirm that Azerbaijani NGOs fully support the policy pursued under your leadership and look to the future of an independent and powerful Azerbaijan with immense confidence.

Victory is the pride of our people, our sovereignty is the eternal asset of our state, and our national unity based on the idea of Azerbaijanism is the guarantee of our future triumphs!”