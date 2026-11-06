LULU Class Action Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Lululemon Athletica Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Lululemon concealed declining demand for its products and overstated the strength of its turnaround plan.

Investors who purchased lululemon athletica inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before the January 4, 2027 lead plaintiff deadline for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was Lululemon Sued?

Why Did Lululemon Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on September 3, 2026, lululemon issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal second quarter (“Q2”) of 2026, ended August 2, 2026. Therein, defendants reported lower-than-expected net revenue of approximately $2.42 billion, missing consensus estimates by roughly $40 million. Defendants also sharply reduced lululemon's FY 2026 financial guidance again,“now expect[ing] net revenue to be in the range of $10.350 billion to $10.500 billion, representing a decline of 5% to 7%”-significantly below their previously revised guidance of $11.000 billion to $11.150 billion, representing a decline of 1% to 0%-and“[d]iluted [EPS]... in the range of $9.48 to $9.73 for the year”-significantly below their previously revised guidance of $10.95 to $11.15.

On an accompanying earnings call held the same day with investors and analysts to discuss these results, defendants disclosed that, in Q2 2026, lululemon had continued to face negative media and social-media commentary, negatively impacting customer traffic, and softer-than-planned responses to certain new product launches, contributing to a moderating sales trend. Defendants further disclosed that these conditions were primarily attributable to the Company's Mainland China segment and“compounded by” additional commentary following an event that defendants held on the Great Wall of China.

On this news, lululemon's stock price fell $21.16 per share, or 17.38%, to close at $100.61 per share on September 4, 2026.

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What Can Lululemon Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased lululemon athletica inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before January 4, 2027.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the lululemon athletica inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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