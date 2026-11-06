Zipify Oneclickupsell Now Integrates With Shopify Sidekick

Shopify merchants can now ask Shopify's built-in AI assistant to build upsell funnels, choose offers and set discounts without leaving the Shopify admin.

- Ezra Firestone, founder and CEO of Zipify

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zipify today announced that OneClickUpsell (OCU), its upsell and cross-sell app for Shopify, now integrates with Shopify Sidekick. OCU is the first upsell app with a Sidekick integration. Through a Sidekick app extension, merchants can describe the funnel they want in plain English, and Sidekick sets it up in OCU for their approval.

The Sidekick integration extends the AI built into OCU. OCU's AI Assistant reads a store's order data and funnel performance, spots what's underperforming, recommends what to build next, and creates or updates funnels. Through OCU's MCP connector, merchants can also analyze performance and draft funnels in Claude or ChatGPT. With Sidekick added, merchants can build and manage OCU upsells with AI wherever they already work: inside OCU, in the Shopify admin, or in their AI assistant of choice.

Build Upsell Funnels by Chatting With Sidekick

Merchants open Sidekick from the top-right corner of the Shopify admin and describe the funnel they want. Because Sidekick already knows the store's products and sales, it can recommend the trigger product, the upsell product, the funnel name and the discount. Merchants can also spell out exactly what they want, and Sidekick builds it to those instructions.

Sidekick never publishes a funnel without the merchant's approval. Once live, every funnel can be edited in the OCU builder like any other offer.

OCU's Full Help Library, Inside the Shopify Admin

Sidekick is connected to OCU's complete help center, so it can answer setup and product questions in the chat. Examples include:

- Where to start in OCU, including setting it as the store's post-purchase app

- The difference between pre-purchase and post-purchase offers, and which to launch first

- How to add OCU's Slide Cart Drawer, upsell offers and a reward bar

Sidekick also answers strategy questions. Asked how to upsell without spamming customers, it advised offering only products that complement the purchase and starting with post-purchase offers, which never interrupt checkout. Setup steps are in the OCU help center guide to using Shopify Sidekick.

Three Ways to Build OCU Funnels With AI

Sidekick joins two existing AI options in OCU. Merchants can use whichever tool they already work in:

- Shopify Sidekick builds funnels and offers on request, right from the Shopify admin.

- OCU AI Assistant (a feature of OCU) reads funnel performance, recommends what to build next, and builds it.

- Claude or ChatGPT can analyze performance and draft funnels once OCU is connected through the MCP connector.

For analysis of existing funnel performance, merchants should use the OCU AI Assistant or the MCP connector. Sidekick currently reads Shopify data and builds what it is asked to.

Availability

The Sidekick integration is available now to OCU merchants. OCU starts at $9.95 per month with a 30-day free trial and is available on the Shopify App Store.

About Zipify

Zipify builds Shopify apps that help merchants launch and optimize sales funnels faster, increase conversion rates and average order value, and earn more revenue from their existing traffic. Founded by ecommerce educator Ezra Firestone, Zipify builds and tests its tools in its own Shopify brands before offering them to other merchants. Its flagship app, OneClickUpsell (OCU), adds upsells and cross-sells at every stage of the customer journey: product page, cart, checkout, post-purchase and thank-you page. Learn more at zipify.

Lauryn Snelson

Zipify Apps

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Zipify OneClickUpsell Now Integrates With Shopify Sidekick News Provided By Zipify Apps November 06, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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