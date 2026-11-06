JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement Opens New North Austin Shop With 70,000 Square Feet Of Glass In Stock

Jeremy Driscoll, owner of JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement

Family-owned auto glass shop moves from Round Rock to North Austin with same-day windshield replacement and in-house camera calibration

- Jeremy Driscoll, Owner, JRD Windshield Repair & ReplacementAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement, a family-owned auto glass shop serving Central Texas since 2009, has opened its new shop at 8906 Wall St, Suite 508, in North Austin. The move from Round Rock puts the shop near Parmer Lane and Tech Ridge, closer to drivers across Austin, Pflugerville, Round Rock and Cedar Park.The new location is backed by 70,000 square feet of windshields and auto glass in stock. That inventory means most windshield replacements can be done the same day a customer calls. Installs take about 90 minutes, and drivers can usually get back on the road about an hour later.Most newer vehicles have a camera behind the mirror that runs lane assist and automatic braking. After a windshield is replaced, that camera has to be recalibrated. JRD does that work in-house during the same visit and gives every customer a calibration report, instead of sending them to a dealer for a second appointment."Austin drivers shouldn't have to wait a week or make two trips to get a windshield done right," said Jeremy Driscoll, owner of JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement. "Moving to North Austin puts us closer to most of our customers. Having the glass on the shelf and the calibration in-house means we can usually finish the whole job the same day."The North Austin shop handles:- rock chip and crack repair- full windshield replacement- side window, back glass and quarter glass replacement- ADAS camera calibrationJRD also offers mobile service across the Austin metro, within about 30 miles of the shop. The company works with all major insurance providers, backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty, and offers a 10% military discount. JRD holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 375 Google reviews, and was featured in the Summer 2026 issue of AGRR Magazine.Customers can get an instant quote by entering their license plate or VIN at jrdwindshieldrepair, or by calling or texting (512) 809-3282.About JRD Windshield Repair & ReplacementJRD Windshield Repair & Replacement is a family-owned auto glass company founded in 2009 and operated by JRD Industries LLC. From its shop at 8906 Wall St, Suite 508, Austin, TX 78754, JRD provides windshield repair and replacement, side and back glass, and in-house ADAS camera calibration. It also offers mobile service throughout the Austin area.

Jeremy Driscoll

JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement

+1 512-809-3282

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JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement Opens New North Austin Shop With 70,000 Square Feet of Glass in Stock News Provided By JRD Windshield Repair & Replacement November 06, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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