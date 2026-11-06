Tackling Food Insecurity: Zakat Foundation Of America Expands Rice Relief Across U.S. New England Communities

BRIDGEVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on a continuous history of impactful community food relief programs-including regular seasonal rice distributions held across New York and Delaware-Zakat Foundation of America is expanding its efforts to bring staple food security directly to families feeling the squeeze of high grocery prices.

As food prices climb, many households struggle to afford the everyday, culturally meaningful staples they rely on for healthy meals. By providing high-quality rice-a versatile foundation that anchors weeks of nutritious cooking-Zakat Foundation of America aims to ease financial pressures for families throughout New York, Delaware, Philadelphia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Upcoming Distribution & Direct Community Allocation Schedule

November 10, 2026

12pm 5901 Market Street, Suite 107 Philadelphia, PA 19139

12:00 PM: Darul Wahid Masjid, 106-42 Ruscoe St, Jamaica, NY 11433

4:30 PM: Darul Aqram Islamic Center Inc, 115-18 200 St, Saint Albans, NY 11412

Direct Community Allocations (1 Pallet of Rice per Location)

November 10, 2026

Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702

November 11, 2026

The Food Pantries of the Capital District, 32 Essex St, Albany, NY 12206

Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907

November 12, 2026

The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118

New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109

Connecticut Foodshare, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492

Community members with questions about a specific distribution may contact.... Local partners interested in bringing support to their own community are encouraged to reach out to Outreach and Engagement Director Nayma Kose at....

About Zakat Foundation of America

Founded in 2001, Zakat Foundation of America is a global 501(c)(3) humanitarian NGO dedicated to providing immediate relief and fostering sustainable community development. For more information, visit .

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Kylie Zarmati

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Zakat Foundation of America

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Tackling Food Insecurity: Zakat Foundation of America Expands Rice Relief Across U.S. New England Communities News Provided By Zakat Foundation of America November 06, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Religion, U.S. Politics



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