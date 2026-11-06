Socceroof Rebrands As UNLMTD Soccer, Ushering In A New Era Of Play, Culture, And Community Across North America

UNLMTD Soccer

With 18 locations across US and Canada by year-end, UNLMTD Soccer is transforming recreational soccer through accessible play, hospitality, and community.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Socceroof, a leading operator of small-sided soccer facilities across North America, today announced its official rebrand to UNLMTD Soccer. The new identity marks a major milestone in the company's mission to make soccer more accessible, social, and integrated into everyday life. Founded in 2019 with a flagship rooftop soccer facility in Brooklyn, the company has expanded to 12 operating clubs across seven major cities, surpassing the 1-million-player milestone.

An additional six locations are scheduled to open by the end of the year. The new identity reflects the company's evolution beyond its original rooftop concept into a network of soccer destinations combining small-sided fields, youth programming, organized leagues, pickup games, tournaments, and social spaces. Many locations also feature bars, food and beverage offerings, and gathering areas where players and fans can eat, drink, watch matches, and connect before and after games.

At the core of the rebrand is the belief that soccer should be more than a scheduled activity. Anchored by its launch campaign, "The Game Never Ends," and brand slogan, "Make It Last," UNLMTD Soccer celebrates the connections, friendships, and shared experiences that extend well beyond the final whistle.

From European Soccer to Building a North American Network

UNLMTD Soccer was co-founded by Jean-David Tartour, Jonathan Lupinelli, and Jérôme Meary, bringing together experience in sports entrepreneurship, professional soccer, and international player representation.

-Tartour previously helped pioneer indoor soccer in France as a co-founder of Le Five, a premier destination for soccer enthusiasts.

-Lupinelli played in Europe for Girondins de Bordeaux and Real Sociedad alongside future World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann. He moved to the U.S. to pursue his education, winning an NCAA national championship, earning All-American honors, and later being inducted into SNHU's Athletics Hall of Fame. He then worked at Major League Soccer (MLS) in New York before joining Socceroof.

-Meary is a prominent figure in international soccer, widely recognized for his expertise in player representation and transatlantic transfers between Europe and North America. He has played a key role in facilitating the moves of some of the sport's most iconic players, including Didier Drogba, Olivier Giroud, Hugo Lloris, and Antoine Griezmann. Meary is also the architect of a landmark 12-year coaching education partnership between Major League Soccer (MLS) and the French Football Federation (FFF), strengthening the exchange of expertise and the development of coaching talent in North America.

Together, the founders are bringing elements of European soccer culture to North America, where informal games, neighborhood clubs, and social gatherings have long helped make the sport part of everyday life.

Making Soccer a Way of Life

While soccer's popularity in the United States has accelerated, opportunities to play regularly remain fragmented, particularly in dense urban areas. UNLMTD Soccer bridges this gap by creating inclusive, high-energy hubs for players of all ages and skill levels. The model pairs recurring leagues, flexible field rentals, pickup soccer, and local community programming with hospitality and entertainment. The game starts on the pitch and lasts all around it. The new brand reflects that broader ambition: making soccer a lasting part of people's lives, whether they are lifelong players, newcomers discovering the sport, or fans looking for a place to connect with their local community.

Turning World Cup Momentum Into Lasting Participation

As North America builds on the historic momentum surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, UNLMTD Soccer is accelerating its expansion into key growth markets, including California, Texas, and the Midwest. While major global tournaments spark massive waves of fandom, UNLMTD Soccer focuses on translating spectator interest into sustained, long-term participation. By providing frictionless access to local games, an active network of players, and youth programs led by professional coaches who foster development on and off the pitch, the brand is helping establish soccer as a permanent fixture in American sports culture. As UNLMTD Soccer expands, its new identity will be introduced across digital platforms and physical facilities, connecting local soccer communities under a unified North American brand.

About UNLMTD Soccer

UNLMTD Soccer is where the game never ends. Born on a Brooklyn rooftop in 2019 as Socceroof, UNLMTD has grown into a premier network of 18 soccer destinations across North America. Combining small-sided soccer, youth programs, competitive leagues, pickup play with food, drinks and social spaces, UNLMTD Soccer creates vibrant community hubs where friendships are formed and the energy continues long after the final whistle. Players come for the game and stay for everything around it.

To find your nearest club and get in the game, visit unlmtdsoccer.

Nima Olumi

Lightyear Strategies

+1 617-990-4271

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Socceroof Rebrands as UNLMTD Soccer, ushering in a New Era of Play, Culture, and Community across North America News Provided By Lightyear Strategies November 06, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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