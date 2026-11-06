American National Found Dead Inside Luxury Hotel Room In Hyderabad

Incident Overview

A 41-year-old American national was found dead inside a luxury hotel room in the Gachibowli area of Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Michael Brian Lee, a resident of California, United States.

According to authorities, he was found lying unconscious in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor of Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus on Wednesday evening.

Police Investigation

According to Gachibowli police, Lee had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 along with his business partner, identified as David, on a business trip and had been staying at the hotel. Hotel staff decided to enter his room at around 6:30 PM on November 5 after Lee failed to respond to repeated phone calls since the evening of November 4. Upon entering, they found him unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted emergency services.

"Information was immediately given to the 108 ambulance service. The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died. On receiving the information, Gachibowli police reached the scene, inspected the premises, registered a case, and initiated an investigation," a Gachibowli police official said.

Police further stated that the exact cause of death remains unclear and will be determined once the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received. "The cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and other investigation details. Police are investigating the incident from all angles," the official added. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)