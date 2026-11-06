Johnson Fistel, PLLP Files New Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Better Home & Finance Holding Company Investors, Expanding The Class Period And Allegations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit (the“Class Action”) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) (“Better Home” or the“Company”) and certain of its officers. The Class Action expands the allegations and class period in a previously filed action against Better Home and certain of its officers.

The Class Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home common stock between March 13, 2026 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The Class Action is captioned Horlock v. Better Home & Finance Holding Company, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-09747 (S.D.N.Y.).

HOW TO JOIN:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home common stock between March 13, 2026 and August 6, 2026, inclusive, you may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you would like to discuss a potential lead plaintiff appointment, or your rights and interests with respect to the lawsuit, you may contact Johnson Fistel at the following web address: or contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pursuant to the notice published in connection with the earlier filed action, investors wishing to serve as lead plaintiff are required to file a motion for appointment as lead plaintiff no later than November 20, 2026.

CASE ALLEGATIONS:

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Better Home and certain of its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's Tinman AI Platform enterprise partnerships, the growth and performance of those partnerships, and the extent to which they supported Better Home's financial projections.

Specifically, Better Home represented that its enterprise partnerships were growing rapidly and reaffirmed its targets of achieving $1 billion in monthly funded loan volume by May 2026 and adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of the third quarter of 2026. The Class Action alleges that these statements were materially false and/or misleading because, among other things, the Company's enterprise partnerships were experiencing significant execution and integration problems, Better Home lacked sufficient infrastructure to effectively support its enterprise partnerships, and costly enterprise integrations were not yielding material results.

On May 7, 2026, Better Home disclosed that conversion rates had declined and that its previously announced $1 billion monthly funded loan volume target would likely be deferred. Following these disclosures, Better Home's stock price fell 28.5%, from $42.69 per share on May 6, 2026 to $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026. Despite these disclosures, Better Home continued to make positive statements regarding the performance of its enterprise partnerships and reaffirmed its guidance of achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

On August 3, 2026, after the market closed, Better Home announced that its founder and CEO Vishal Garg would be replaced by Daniel Lewis, who had worked with the Company on its enterprise partnerships and operational initiatives over the preceding several months. The Company also announced that expected annualized cost reductions would exceed $45 million, substantially above its previously announced $25 million target. Following these disclosures, Better Home's stock price fell nearly 37%, from $27.30 per share on August 3, 2026 to $17.27 per share on August 4, 2026.

Then, on August 6, 2026, after the market closed, Better Home disclosed that it would not achieve its previously reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA breakeven target for the third quarter of 2026, citing, among other things, the“uncertain timing of several partnership launches.” Lewis also acknowledged that the Company's“partnership support infrastructure still requires work” and that complicated enterprise integrations had“not yielded material results” despite their high costs. Following these disclosures, Better Home's stock price fell 7.1%, from $16.64 per share on August 6, 2026 to $15.46 per share on August 7, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

...