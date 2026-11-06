P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square Introduces 'One More Song,' A Weekly Live Music Series

P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square presents One More Song, a weekly live music series featuring vocalist Brooke May and pianist Noriko Sunamoto every Monday at 7 PM in New York City.

Join P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square every Monday at 7 pm for "One More Song"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square Introduces“One More Song,” a Weekly Live Music SeriesFeaturing vocalist Brooke May and acclaimed pianist Noriko Sunamoto, the Monday night series brings live music to the iconic New York City restaurant.P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square invites New Yorkers to start their week on a high note with One More Song, a weekly live music series taking place every Monday evening at 7 PM. Featuring vocalist Brooke May and award-winning pianist and composer Noriko Sunamoto, the series brings together exceptional musical talent and the welcoming atmosphere that has made P.J. Clarke's a New York institution.Located in the heart of Lincoln Square, just steps from Lincoln Center, P.J. Clarke's provides a fitting setting for an evening of live music. Whether stopping in for dinner, enjoying a drink, or simply looking to unwind after a long Monday, guests are invited to settle in, stay awhile, and enjoy the music.Meet the ArtistsNoriko Sunamoto | PianistNoriko Sunamoto is an award-winning composer, orchestrator, music director, and GRAMMYVoting Member based in New York City. Her career spans international entertainment, musical theater, and live performance, including work with Tokyo Disney and appearances in Broadway orchestra pits for productions such as Aladdin, Chicago, The Great Gatsby, and MJ The Musical, as well as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.Her original musical works include OMOTENASHI Journey, performed at Carnegie Hall and Central Park, and The Journey of the True Colors, presented at Tokyo Rainbow Pride.Bringing her extensive musical experience and passion for live performance to Lincoln Square, Sunamoto is excited to be part of the One More Song series.Website:Instagram: @norikosunamotoBrooke May | VocalistOhio-born vocalist Brooke May recently made New York City her home to pursue her passion for music and performance. She made her New York debut in The Voices That Raised Us at The Green Room 42 and has previously appeared in productions of The Prom and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.Already a familiar face within the P.J. Clarke's family through her work at the restaurant's original Third Avenue location, May brings a personal connection to the series. Her enthusiasm for music and hospitality makes One More Song a natural extension of her relationship with the restaurant.May is thrilled to help bring live music to P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square and share her love of performance with guests.Instagram: @_brooke_mayMake Monday Nights Something to Look Forward ToMonday nights deserve more than the usual routine. With One More Song, P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square invites guests to turn the start of the week into an occasion worth celebrating.Gather your friends, bring someone special, or make it a spontaneous night out. Enjoy dinner, raise a glass, and let the music set the tone for an evening of great company and memorable performances.Join us every Monday at 7 PM at P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square. Make your reservation today, bring a friend, and stay for One More Song.Whether you're a longtime P.J. Clarke's regular or visiting for the first time, One More Song offers the perfect excuse to make Monday nights a little more memorable.Event DetailsOne More Song - Live Music at P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square.When: Every Monday at 7 PM.Where: P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square.Address: 44 West 63rd Street, New York, NY.Featuring: Brooke May, Vocalist & Noriko Sunamoto, Pianist.Reservations: Reserve Your Table on ResyGuests are encouraged to make reservations in advance and join P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square for an evening of live music, classic American dining, and great company.About P.J. Clarke'sA New York City institution since 1884, P.J. Clarke's has long been a gathering place for generations of New Yorkers and visitors alike. Known for its classic American fare, legendary burgers, and timeless saloon atmosphere, P.J. Clarke's continues to celebrate the traditions of hospitality, community, and good company that have defined the brand for more than a century.

Maria Farfan

Clarkes' Group

+1 212-352-8000

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P.J. Clarke's Lincoln Square Introduces 'One More Song,' a Weekly Live Music Series News Provided By P.J. Clarkes November 06, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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