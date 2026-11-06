Badge In Here: Feminist Workplace Satire Blends Humor And Heart In An Inspiring Career-Driven Drama Of Female Solidarity

Badge In Here

- Sue McGarry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Badge in Here By Sue McGarry

Ranked in the Top 5 titles in Feminist Fiction, Badge in Here is a wryly funny and deeply relatable workplace drama about four ambitious women who bet on female solidarity to win the fight against sexism in the tech industry.

In Badge in Here, ($16.99, Overcast Press, November 2026) author Sue McGarry explores the challenging climate faced by women in male-dominated professions, specifically within a landscape known for being the epicenter of invention and startup culture, Silicon Valley. The diverse voices of her characters span across generations, bringing levity and humanity to this very personal portrayal. From Mirabelle, an optimistic young Product Designer, to Rikki, a middle-aged Product Manager exec, the plot rallies around the successes, dreams, and struggles of women in tech.

Themes explored include:

- Workplace corporate drama

- Multi-character points of view

- Climbing the corporate ladder

- Proclamation on ageism and sexism

- American technology culture

- Satirical feminist story

- Female friendship

For twenty-five years, Sue McGarry worked as as a software (UX) designer in Silicon Valley and discovered what it takes to be a working mother in a male-dominated industry. The highs and lows of that era inspired her debut novel, Badge In Here. Originally from Canada, she escaped the land of ice and snow for San Francisco, a mercurial city of fog and steep, steep hills. A member of the Women's National Book Association and the Authors Guild, she's currently hard at work creating more stories for women who want to be seen and heard.

Badge in Here ($16.99, 327 pages, 6 x 9, paperback, ISBN: 979-8-9966273-0-1) releasing November 10, 2026, will be available on Amazon and at most major online book retailers, as well as in audiobook, narrated by voice actor, Sharon Huff. For more information, visit suemcgarrywrites. Follow Sue McGarry on Instagram @sjmcgarry and on Substack at substack.

Sue McGarry

Overcast Press

+1 415-244-1907

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Badge In Here: Feminist Workplace Satire Blends Humor and Heart in an Inspiring Career-Driven Drama of Female Solidarity News Provided By Rare Prairie LLC November 06, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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