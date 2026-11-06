Emptyspace Opens Marketplace To Commercial Self-Storage Operators,Offering Free Unit Placements For Regional Facilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Storage platform launches Founding Commercial Partner program across Omaha, Lincoln, and Council Bluffs to help storage owners capture renters without fees.

- Steve KalhornOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EmptySpace Opens Marketplace to Commercial Self-Storage Operators, Offering Six Months of Free Unit Placements for Regional FacilitiesOmaha-based storage platform launches Founding Commercial Partner program across Omaha, Lincoln, and Council Bluffs to help independent owners capture local renters without upfront listing overhead.EmptySpace (emptyspace), an online marketplace connecting regional renters with secure, flexible storage space, today announced the formal opening of its platform to commercial self-storage facility operators across the Omaha, Lincoln, and Council Bluffs metropolitan areas.EmptySpace has introduced its Founding Commercial Partner program, where the first cohort of independent facilities will receive six months of complimentary unit listing placements, with no upfront subscription or onboarding expenses. EmptySpace operates on a performance-aligned model where fees are tied directly to confirmed move-ins, ensuring facility operators incur costs only when physical occupancy is secured.The expansion directly addresses escalating consolidation across digital self-storage discovery channels. National aggregation platforms like Neighbor have increasingly integrated commercial inventory from multinational Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), including Public Storage - the world's largest self-storage owner and operator. This corporate prioritization often pushes regional and independently owned facilities out of top-tier local search results and booking pipelines.EmptySpace's dual-sided marketplace aggregates residential peer-to-peer options alongside commercial storage units, climate-controlled spaces, and outdoor vehicle parking, funneling local consumer search volume directly to regional operators.“Independent and family-owned facilities represent the core of the Midwest storage sector, but corporate aggregators increasingly steer renter demand toward national REITs,” said Steve Kalhorn, Business Development Officer at EmptySpace.“Our goal is to keep demand local. By providing regional facilities with six months of free listing placements and a fee structure that applies strictly on completed move-ins, we are giving independent operators in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa a risk-free channel to reach active renters right in their backyard.”Key Highlights of the Commercial Rollout:Six Months Free Listing Access: The first cohort of independent operators to onboard receive complete platform visibility with zero listing maintenance fees for their initial six months.Performance-Based Move-In Structure: Facilities avoid fixed marketing retainer costs or speculative directory fees; fees apply only upon a verified move-in and are charged to the renter.Regional Tenant Pipeline: Participating operators tap into high-intent renter traffic across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa seeking drive-up units, temperature-controlled inventory, and vehicle/boat storage.Independent facility owners and property managers can claim an introductory spot and onboard their inventory by visiting emptyspace or contacting the EmptySpace business development team at....About EmptySpaceEmptySpace (emptyspace) is an Omaha, Nebraska-based storage marketplace modernizing how communities discover, book, and monetize storage assets. By pairing neighbor-to-neighbor spaces with independent commercial self-storage facilities, EmptySpace provides tenants with accessible, neighborhood-level storage options while delivering occupancy growth to local property owners.Media Contact:Steve KalhornBusiness DevelopmentEmptySpaceEmail:...Website: emptyspace###

Steve Kalhorn

EmptySpace Storage

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EmptySpace Opens Marketplace to Commercial Self-Storage Operators,Offering Free Unit Placements for Regional Facilities News Provided By Singletrack Strategies, LLC November 06, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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