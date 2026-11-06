Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Vivianna Check As Senior Advisor, Fraud, Internal Audit & Risk Advisory

Haywood Hunt welcomes Vivianna Check as Sr. Advisor, bringing over 20 years of expertise in corporate investigations, forensic accounting, fraud and risk mgmt.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivianna Check, CPA, CMA, CFE, CIA, CRMA, CPP, as Senior Advisor, Corporate Investigations, Fraud, Internal Audit & Risk Advisory.Vivianna brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and specialized experience in corporate investigations, forensic accounting, fraud detection, internal audit, enterprise risk management, and organizational governance. Her career spans senior leadership positions in financial services, healthcare, law enforcement, and the public sector, where she has led complex investigations, strengthened internal controls, and advised senior executives and boards on significant financial, operational, and reputational risks.Most recently, Vivianna served as Vice President and Chief Audit Executive at Alberta Blue Cross, where she provided executive oversight of internal audit, enterprise risk management, health claims compliance and investigations, and business continuity. In this role, she led multidisciplinary teams responsible for investigating suspected fraud, identifying organizational vulnerabilities, assessing internal controls, and advising executive leadership and the Audit Committee on emerging risks and governance matters.Vivianna also brings extensive experience in law enforcement governance and independent oversight, having served as Director of Audit and Risk with the Edmonton Police Service and Chief Internal Auditor with the Edmonton Police Commission. Her responsibilities included complex organizational reviews, internal control assessments, risk management, and accountability matters within highly regulated and publicly scrutinized environments.Her investigative and forensic accounting background includes serving as Manager of Forensic Investigations and Compliance at Alberta Health Services and working within Deloitte's Financial Advisory practice. She also previously served as Chief Internal Auditor at Athabasca University, further strengthening her experience in institutional governance and risk-based assurance.Throughout her career, Vivianna has applied forensic accounting techniques, financial analysis, data analytics, and investigative methodologies to identify financial irregularities, assess allegations of misconduct, evaluate organizational risks, and develop evidence-based findings and recommendations.This combination of executive leadership, forensic accounting, corporate investigations, and governance experience provides Vivianna with a valuable perspective in matters involving suspected fraud, employee misconduct, financial irregularities, internal control deficiencies, and other complex corporate concerns requiring independent and objective investigation.At Haywood Hunt, Vivianna will provide strategic advisory and investigative expertise on matters involving corporate fraud, financial misconduct, internal investigations, organizational risk, and governance concerns. Her responsibilities include investigative planning, financial and documentary analysis, assessment of internal controls, evaluation of investigative findings, and providing strategic guidance to clients navigating complex and sensitive corporate matters.She will also assist corporations, legal counsel, and other organizations in establishing the facts surrounding suspected misconduct, understanding potential financial and operational exposure, and developing practical recommendations to strengthen internal controls and mitigate future risks.Vivianna holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA), and Certified Protection Professional (CPP) designations, along with a Graduate Diploma in Management from Athabasca University.She is also actively involved in professional and community leadership, serving as Chair of Crime Stoppers Alberta and as Past President and Treasurer of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Edmonton Chapter.“Vivianna brings an exceptional combination of executive leadership, forensic accounting expertise, and extensive experience in corporate investigations, internal audit, and risk management,” said Trevor Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.“Her ability to examine complex financial and organizational matters, identify potential misconduct, and provide strategic guidance will further strengthen our ability to assist corporations and legal counsel with sensitive investigations and corporate risk matters. We are very pleased to welcome her to our senior advisory team.”Corporate Investigations - Haywood Hunt's Corporate Investigations Division assists corporations, law firms, insurers, financial institutions, government organizations, and other clients with complex and sensitive investigative matters.The firm's capabilities include corporate fraud investigations, financial irregularities, internal misconduct investigations, workplace investigations, asset tracing and recovery support, investigative intelligence, due diligence, litigation support, and other complex corporate matters.Haywood Hunt's multidisciplinary team includes former senior law enforcement professionals, forensic and financial crime investigators, intelligence specialists, regulatory professionals, and experienced corporate investigators.The addition of senior professionals with expertise in forensic accounting, internal audit, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management further strengthens the firm's ability to investigate complex allegations, assess financial and organizational exposure, and provide clients with objective, evidence-based findings and practical recommendations.About Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. - Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is a Canadian investigative firm providing professional investigative and intelligence services to corporate, legal, insurance, government, and private clients.With operations throughout Ontario and investigative capabilities extending across Canada and internationally, the firm specializes in complex fraud investigations, corporate investigations, workplace investigations, asset tracing, insurance and benefits fraud, surveillance, due diligence, and investigative intelligence.For more information about Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc., call 1-877-646-7878 or visit .

Michael Porter

Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.

+1 416-253-7878

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Vivianna Check as Senior Advisor, Fraud, Internal Audit & Risk Advisory News Provided By Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. November 06, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.