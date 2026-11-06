Retro decals by Bushmaster 4x4 on Trailfinder SEMA build

Custom side graphics and spare-tire-cover lettering add a retro-inspired finish to the V8 Pathfinder build.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bushmaster 4x4 designed the graphics for Nismo Nick's Trailfinder, a custom Nissan Pathfinder displayed at SEMA 2026. The project included the vehicle's side graphics and a coordinated lettering treatment for its spare-tire cover.Trailfinder combines an R51-generation Pathfinder and a V8 engine with D41 Frontier-inspired bodywork. Bushmaster developed the graphics around the modified vehicle's proportions, stance and body lines, creating a look intended to complement the build's retro direction.The work began with reference images and a search for a visual direction that suited the truck. From there, Bushmaster created digital mockups to explore how the graphics would flow across the side profile. The team considered the placement of panel breaks, wheel arches and changes in the bodywork as it refined the design through several revisions.Nick chose the Trailfinder name for the project. Bushmaster developed the name's lettering for the spare-tire cover alongside the side graphics, giving the finished vehicle a coordinated look from the side and rear.Bushmaster has published a closer look at the project, including reference imagery, digital mockups and photographs of the vehicle during assembly and after completion. Read about the Trailfinder design process.

Ryan McMillen

Bushmaster 4x4

+1 916-775-5676

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Bushmaster 4x4 Designs Graphics for Nismo Nick's Trailfinder at SEMA 2026 News Provided By Bushmaster 4x4 November 06, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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