Robert Hall & Associates Launches The Big LA Toy Drop To Support Glendale Children

Promotional artwork for The Big LA Toy Drop, hosted by Robert Hall & Associates.

Glendale Fire's Truck Co. 26 scheduled to collect donations at December 3 Holiday Mingle

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Hall & Associates is inviting clients, neighbors and local businesses to support The Big LA Toy Drop, a community toy drive benefiting Glendale Fire Department's Spark of Love program. The effort builds on the firm's holiday giving tradition and will include a toy collection with Glendale Fire's Truck Co. 26 during its annual Holiday Mingle on Thursday, December 3.The Holiday Mingle will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Robert Hall & Associates, 300 West Glenoaks Blvd., Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91202. Truck Co. 26 is scheduled to arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to collect donated toys and take photos.The drive seeks new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children ages 1–12. Glendale Fire has identified ages 10–12 as a group for which donations are often harder to collect. Age-appropriate games, building sets and sports equipment can help meet that need.The Big LA Toy Drop expands a tradition supported by Robert Hall & Associates' clients, employees and business partners. Last year, the community collected toys that were donated to a local fire station. This year, the firm is inviting broader participation through toy donations, community outreach and collection boxes hosted by local businesses and organizations.Donations are welcome ahead of the December 3 celebration. Those interested in donating, hosting a collection box or attending the Holiday Mingle can visit or contact Rony Marootian at... or 818-242-4888 for details.MEDIA OPPORTUNITYThursday, December 3, 2026. Holiday Mingle: 6–8 p.m. Pacific. Truck Co. 26 arrival: scheduled between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Pacific. Robert Hall & Associates, 300 West Glenoaks Blvd., Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91202.Visual opportunities include the collected toys, community members participating in the drive, and the toy handoff and photos with Glendale Fire's Truck Co. 26. Media interested in covering the event should contact Rony Marootian to coordinate.ABOUT ROBERT HALL & ASSOCIATESRobert Hall & Associates is a Glendale-based tax consulting firm providing tax preparation services to individuals and businesses. The Big LA Toy Drop is its community toy drive supporting Glendale Fire Department's Spark of Love program.MEDIA CONTACTRony Marootian, Marketing Director, Robert Hall & Associates,..., 818-242-4888.

Rony Marootian

Robert Hall & Associates

+1 818-242-4888

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Robert Hall & Associates Launches The Big LA Toy Drop to Support Glendale Children News Provided By Robert Hall & Associates November 06, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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