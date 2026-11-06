Latham Highlights Custom-Developed Soyshield® Ultra Seed Treatment For 2027
Seeds is emphasizing the importance of protecting yield potential from the start with
SoyShieldTM Ultra, the company's custom-developed, foundational soybean seed treatment.
Unlike one-size-fits-all treatment packages, SoyShield Ultra was developed specifically for the
disease and pest pressures farmers face across Latham Country. The company's agronomy team
worked with John Latham to develop a unique blend that addresses common soybean
challenges in the Upper Midwest, including Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS), white mold,
Phytophthora, and Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN).
“SoyShield Ultra isn't just another seed treatment package,” Latham said.“This blend was built
specifically for the disease and pest pressures farmers face across Latham Country.“We know
the challenges our growers deal with because we see them firsthand. That's why we've made
SoyShield Ultra our foundational seed treatment product.”
SoyShield Ultra combines fungicide, insecticide, and biological nematode protection in a
comprehensive treatment package. It provides three modes of protection against Pythium and
Rhizoctonia, two modes against Fusarium and SDS, plus white mold suppression and nematode
protection. The formulation also includes protection against seed-borne Phomopsis and
Sclerotinia.
Research highlighted in Latham's seed treatment evaluations demonstrates the value of
enhanced protection against disease and nematode pressure, reinforcing the company's
emphasis on helping farmers establish healthy, productive soybean stands.
In addition to SoyShield Ultra, Latham offers SoyShield® Plus as its base fungicide and
insecticide treatment. The company also offers Victrato® featuring TYMIRIUM® technology, an
additional seed treatment option designed to help protect against SDS and SCN.
“Every field is different, and that's why we offer seed treatment options,” Latham said.“Our
goal is to help farmers match the right genetics and seed treatment protection to their
individual fields.”
Latham encourages growers to consider field history, disease pressure and variety selection
when making seed treatment decisions for 2027. By pairing strong soybean genetics with
treatment options developed around regional growing conditions, the company aims to help
farmers protect their seed investment and maximize yield potential.
For more information about Latham's soybean seed treatment options, visit LathamSeeds
or contact your local Latham Dealer.
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About Latham Hi-Tech Seeds
Since 1947, Latham Seeds has been committed to delivering seed products in corn, soybeans and alfalfa
that are field-tested, proven on the farm and trusted by farmers. By combining localized product
research, personal service and a deep passion for rural communities, Latham Seeds helps farmers
maximize their yield potential - one field at a time. Learn more at . Latham and
Latham Hi-Tech Seeds are trademarks of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.
Bonnie Harris
Latham Seeds
+1 641-692-3258
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