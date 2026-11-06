Latham Highlights Custom-Developed Soyshield® Ultra Seed Treatment For 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Foundational treatment blend designed specifically for disease and pest challenges across the Upper Midwest

- John LathamALEXANDER, IA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As farmers evaluate soybean seed options for 2027, Latham Hi-TechSeeds is emphasizing the importance of protecting yield potential from the start withSoyShieldTM Ultra, the company's custom-developed, foundational soybean seed treatment.Unlike one-size-fits-all treatment packages, SoyShield Ultra was developed specifically for thedisease and pest pressures farmers face across Latham Country. The company's agronomy teamworked with John Latham to develop a unique blend that addresses common soybeanchallenges in the Upper Midwest, including Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS), white mold,Phytophthora, and Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN).“SoyShield Ultra isn't just another seed treatment package,” Latham said.“This blend was builtspecifically for the disease and pest pressures farmers face across Latham Country.“We knowthe challenges our growers deal with because we see them firsthand. That's why we've madeSoyShield Ultra our foundational seed treatment product.”SoyShield Ultra combines fungicide, insecticide, and biological nematode protection in acomprehensive treatment package. It provides three modes of protection against Pythium andRhizoctonia, two modes against Fusarium and SDS, plus white mold suppression and nematodeprotection. The formulation also includes protection against seed-borne Phomopsis andSclerotinia.Research highlighted in Latham's seed treatment evaluations demonstrates the value ofenhanced protection against disease and nematode pressure, reinforcing the company'semphasis on helping farmers establish healthy, productive soybean stands.In addition to SoyShield Ultra, Latham offers SoyShieldPlus as its base fungicide andinsecticide treatment. The company also offers Victratofeaturing TYMIRIUMtechnology, anadditional seed treatment option designed to help protect against SDS and SCN.“Every field is different, and that's why we offer seed treatment options,” Latham said.“Ourgoal is to help farmers match the right genetics and seed treatment protection to theirindividual fields.”Latham encourages growers to consider field history, disease pressure and variety selectionwhen making seed treatment decisions for 2027. By pairing strong soybean genetics withtreatment options developed around regional growing conditions, the company aims to helpfarmers protect their seed investment and maximize yield potential.For more information about Latham's soybean seed treatment options, visit LathamSeedsor contact your local Latham Dealer.###About Latham Hi-Tech SeedsSince 1947, Latham Seeds has been committed to delivering seed products in corn, soybeans and alfalfathat are field-tested, proven on the farm and trusted by farmers. By combining localized productresearch, personal service and a deep passion for rural communities, Latham Seeds helps farmersmaximize their yield potential - one field at a time. Learn more at . Latham andLatham Hi-Tech Seeds are trademarks of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.

Bonnie Harris

Latham Seeds

+1 641-692-3258

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Latham Highlights Custom-Developed SoyShield® Ultra Seed Treatment for 2027 News Provided By Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services November 06, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy



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