Birdfy Cam 2 4K Is Available Now For Upgraded Backyard Birdwatching Experiences

The Birdfy Cam 2 4K offers a personalized way to connect with nature in the backyard.

The device remains durable in adverse weather conditions.

The Birdfy Cam 2 4K.

Upgraded backyard birdwatching experiences tailored for bird lovers.

Birdfy releases the Birdfy Cam 2 4K, a next-generation camera tailored for avid bird lovers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, released the Birdfy Cam 2 4K, a next-generation camera tailored for avid bird lovers. The launch aims to upgrade backyard birdwatching by offering more personalized ways to capture nature's 4K show, whether that's recording avian visitors to traditional feeders or adding a new angle to smart birding devices in use.

With this advanced camera, birders can take a front-row seat to their personal 4K backyard documentary and see bird feathers in crystal-clear detail. Slow-motion video lets users appreciate movements the naked eye often misses, like feathered friends taking flight and landing.

Birdfy Cam 2 4K: What Birders Need to Upgrade Backyard Birdwatching Experiences

Built to deliver an elevated backyard birdwatching experience, the Birdfy Cam 2 4K makes a great holiday gift for birders who already own a conventional bird feeder or gadget lovers looking to expand beyond current birding devices. What sets it apart is the combination of an advanced camera system and leading birding AI.

Birders can dive into 4K videos of feathered friends taking a bite, squabbling, or chilling, seeing every feather in high-resolution clarity. With 120fps high-frame-rate mode, they can replay videos of avian visits, watching each takeoff and landing in slow motion. The built-in white light and infrared night vision make it easier to watch nighttime activities or fun antics of nocturnal animals.

Leveraging an advanced AI model, the Cam 2 4K serves as an intelligent birding companion that helps curate birders' personal guest list of avian visitors. The birding AI identifies 99% of backyard bird species and up to 16 animal species. This AI feature has been free for life for all Birdfy users starting in November.

Like its predecessors, the new device sends "bird's here" alerts via the Birdfy app, notifying users whenever a wild bird stops by.

A Personalized Way to Connect With Nature on the Doorstep

The Birdfy Cam 2 4K is a versatile birding gadget that prides itself on personalized setup and an enriched birding experience. With dual-band network connectivity, it stands out among conventional birding cameras by adapting seamlessly to modern home environments.

A universal mount guarantees that the desired viewing angle is accessible to all birders, leaving plenty of room for DIY ideas. Bird lovers can capture backyard documentaries from a coveted vantage point, with the camera mounted on a Birdfy pole or a Shepherd's hook. It offers a handy way for users to achieve a perfectly framed view.

Its solar roof makes the Cam 2 4K an eco-friendly option and protects the lens from raindrops that could affect the camera view. An IP66 rating ensures this water-resistant camera remains durable in adverse weather conditions.

About Birdfy

Birdfy - the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions - has been devoted to creating cutting-edge smart products to redefine backyard birdwatching since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, its products span smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and innovative add-ons. Birdfy endeavors to elevate the fun, joyful, and personalized backyard birdwatching experience by presenting more eco-friendly, sustainable innovations. For more information, please visit or contact....

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Birdfy Cam 2 4K Is Available Now for Upgraded Backyard Birdwatching Experiences News Provided By Netvue Technologies Co.,Ltd. November 06, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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