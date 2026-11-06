Gujarat: 1.7 Lakh Tonnes Of Foodgrains Reach Ration Shops Before Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Gujarat has delivered a total of 1.7 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains and other essential commodities to Fair Price Shops (FPS) ahead of schedule for November, ensuring that ration beneficiaries receive their monthly entitlement before Diwali.

The state Food and Civil Supplies Department began advance distribution arrangements in October to ensure that eligible beneficiaries did not face delays in receiving their allotted ration during the festive period.

The initiative was undertaken under the supervision of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, with the department implementing a special doorstep delivery arrangement to transport foodgrains directly to ration shops.

According to the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation, the entire allocation for November this year has been delivered to Fair Price Shops across the state in advance.

The shops have also started distributing the commodities to beneficiaries ahead of the scheduled period.

Against a total allocation of 68,600 metric tonnes of wheat, 68,503 metric tonnes, or 99.91 per cent, has been delivered to FPS. Similarly, of the 86,252 metric tonnes of rice allocated, 86,170 metric tonnes, accounting for 99.90 per cent, has reached the shops.

The delivery of other essential commodities has been completed in full. This includes 5,885 metric tonnes of gram, 5,978 metric tonnes of tur dal and 4,194 metric tonnes of sugar, with 100 per cent of the allocated quantities delivered to Fair Price Shops.

To complete the exercise ahead of the festival, operations at the corporation's warehouses continued from early morning until late at night, including on public holidays.

The doorstep delivery system was put into operation from October to ensure that the November stock reached ration shops without delay.

The department said it is continuing to monitor the distribution process to ensure that no eligible beneficiary in the state is deprived of their entitled foodgrains and essential commodities during Diwali.