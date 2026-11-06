WATCH: Brazilian Mayor Catches Doctors In Romantic Encounter During Surprise Hospital Raid

In a surprising turn of events, Brazilian Mayor Carlinhos da Pedreira sparked major outrage after catching two on-duty medical professionals inside a locked room during an unannounced inspection at Jailton Messias de Albuquerque Municipal Hospital on the night of November 4.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), da Pedreira was seen waiting outside when one of the hospital staff members knocked on the locked break room door, ordering the two doctors, a man and a woman, to come outside.

As soon as the woman opened the door, the Brazilian mayor confronted the couple for abandoning their duties while patients were waiting outside in a crowded hospital in the municipality of Barreiros, Pernambuco, Brazil. He reportedly ordered local police to be called immediately to remove the couple from the healthcare facility.

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Why Did Brazilian Mayor Conduct Surprise Night Raid at Hospital?

Jailton Messias de Albuquerque Municipal Hospital, which is located in Barreiros, a municipality in the state of Pernambuco, witnessed a surprise and chaotic late-night inspection that grabbed the attention of national media and sparked intense debate across online platforms.

According to reporters, Brazilian Mayor Carlinhos da Pedreira's surprise inspection followed complaints from residents about long waiting times and delays in medical assistance at the hospital. According to de Pedreira, only one of the three doctors was attending to the patients, prompting him to personally investigate.

In a video recorded by his press team, Carlinhos da Pedreira was seen confronting two doctors directly at the doorway, shouting at them for abandoning their duties while patients remained unattended. He even entered the room, where he saw a male doctor, confirming that the two doctors were engaged in a romantic encounter inside the locked resting area during working hours.

Brazilian mayor catches TWO DOCTORS allegedly HAVING SEX during surprise inspection prompted by complaints about slow hospital service

'Emergency room is PACKED with people and you guys are here making out. You bums. You lowlifes!'

Mayor of Barreiros KICKS OUT the two doctors RT (@RT_com) November 6, 2026

The Brazilian Mayor lambasted the couple for neglecting their professional duties while patients were waiting for hours in overcrowded emergency corridors. Carlinhos da Pedreira reportedly called the doctors 'bums' and 'lowlifes'and ordered local police to escort the couple to the station immediately.

Thereafter, the male and female doctors were immediately escorted out of the facility by local security officers following the mayor's strict directives.

Mayor's Hospital Raid Sparks Debate Over Doctors' Conduct and Patient Care

Brazilian Mayor Carlinhos da Pedreira's surprise inspection at a local hospital sparks debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over the doctors' alleged conduct

Taking to their X handles, several users criticised the doctors for allegedly neglecting their professional duties while patients waited for medical attention. However, others questioned the mayor's actions and argued that the video did not establish what had happened inside the room.

Another section of users defended the doctors, arguing that medical professionals also deserve privacy and time to rest after exhausting shifts, while a few argued that such incidents are very common in all hospitals across the world.

@RT_com Bro was just trying to beat them tonsils up, thats all

- GEEkz ⬇️ (@GeekzNSneakz) November 6, 2026

@RT_com If only you guys knew how common this is in hospitals or clinics

- Jameswhite (@Realjameswhite0) November 6, 2026

@RT_com I thought this only happens in South Africa. It's international problem

- DT Makgobi (@ThaboMakgobi) November 6, 2026

@RT_com This is EVERY hospital and clinic in the US also. The "ho-ing" going in those places is insane. If you have a spouse working there, I just hope you absolutely have a lot of trust in them to be with them

- MP (@mannypz01) November 6, 2026

@RT_com Patients waiting for medical attention while the doctors on duty are allegedly busy with each other? That's beyond embarrassing. Imagine going to a hospital for help and finding this. Some people clearly forget the responsibility that comes with wearing a white coat. ‍♂️

- BLUEBOY (@CFCPlaybook_) November 6, 2026

@RT_com This video contains no evidence. One of them even opened the door, yet he claimed they were on top of each other! That's typical politician behavior. Instead of fixing poor funding and staffing shortages, they look for scapegoats.

- Jaiyeola Kajero (@JaiyeolaKajero) November 6, 2026

@RT_com So what? they're still human beings, and knowing how tiresome the routine of doctors in this shithole is, it's not anyone's authority to humiliate and expose professionals like that. They're still humans.

- Igor2 (@Tododiachoro) November 6, 2026

@RT_com What if they were just resting after long shifts. They were fully dressed and one of them opened the door. The limp should be more careful before jumping to conclusions. That's why people hate communists

- Kobo Marley (@modemode99999) November 6, 2026

@RT_com This facility is mostly emergency and part of the free health care of Brazil all cities have at least one, and those employees are public servants, and the mayor is their boss.

- Kimede (@boanoitestudio) November 6, 2026

@RT_com From what ive heard from reliable sources, this is the standard procedure in most hospitals.

- simon.12345 (@sim31556) November 6, 2026

@RT_com That happens a lot everywhere in the country. Being doctor/physician is a huge social status, and sexual intimacy is a thing since college, Sodom and Gomorrah stuff

- Faço amanhã (@pr0crastnando) November 6, 2026

@RT_com It's so common to have sex with coworkers at hospitals and clinics across the world. They do late night shift and often fuck around too. Terrible bunch of professionals.

- Haris Asif (@Harisas11) November 6, 2026

@RT_com And thats what mostly all of these people around the world that work in hospitals do. You really think they care

about your well being? They dont care about themselves first off

- Bplan (@Bplan83075Bplan) November 6, 2026

@RT_com This is worldwide, not just medical fields.

It looks like that Mayor has medical issues and is passed.

If they're in a relationship with each other, give them conjugal breaks.

- Klumzy (@Samariafan) November 6, 2026

@RT_com So what's the problem? They practically live in these hospitals.

- Amadita Vaina (@aMaditaVaina) November 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the two doctors were reportedly ordered to leave the hospital after the confrontation, with the mayor announcing their dismissal.

The union and Regional Medical Council condemned the Mayor's humiliation of the doctors, arguing that the allegations should be investigated through proper channels.

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