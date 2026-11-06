Bitcoin Falls Below $75K As Crypto Trails Tech Stock Gains

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slid to fresh multi-week lows Friday after Wall Street reopened, with price action moving out of step with equities. While U.S. stocks rebounded early in the session, BTC /USD tested support levels last seen in mid-August and traders increasingly turned their attention to what happens if a key long-term trend line breaks.

According to TradingView data cited in the report, BTC dipped below $75,000 and hit $74,762, its lowest level since Aug. 21. At the same time, the total crypto market capitalization was down about 0.5% on the day, underscoring that crypto risk appetite was not keeping pace with the improvement seen in major U.S. indexes.

BTC fell to $74,762 in early Friday trading, the lowest level since Aug. 21, after dropping below $75,000. U.S. stocks rebounded quickly after Thursday's sell-off, with the Nasdaq Composite up about 1.2% early Friday. Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls came in stronger than expected, which can reduce liquidity tailwinds for risk assets. Technical analysis highlighted the risk of a move toward $69,000 if support around the 50-week trend line fails to hold. Market-implied odds for a December Fed rate hike increased following the jobs data, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Key takeawaysStocks rebound as investors rotate into tech

The divergence between Bitcoin and equities became most visible shortly after the Wall Street open. As traders looked for discounted opportunities in technology shares, the Nasdaq Composite gained around 1.2% in the first hour, while the S&P 500 was up roughly 0.6%, based on figures cited at the time of writing.

The report also pointed to sharper gains in specific names, including SanDisk and Micron Technology, which were both up about 6.3% during the same early window. That pattern matters for crypto because it suggests capital was flowing toward traditional risk exposures rather than toward digital assets-at least in the immediate aftermath of the open.

Stronger U.S. jobs data shifts the rate outlook

Bitcoin's downward pressure coincided with a major macro catalyst: U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added 165,000 jobs in October, beating expectations of 65,000. September's employment figure was also revised upward to 60,000 from 29,000, according to the BLS release.

The same report noted that unemployment fell to 4.1% versus a predicted 4.2%. The BLS also highlighted job gains across areas including professional and business services, health care, and transportation and warehousing.

For crypto traders, the key implication is not just that the economy is growing-but that stronger labor-market data can make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to pivot toward easier policy. The report argued that a resilient employment picture can become a headwind for Bitcoin and other risk assets by sustaining expectations of tighter financial conditions and potentially reducing liquidity inflows.

Consistent with that, expectations for a Fed rate hike in December rose after the jobs release. The article cited CME Group's FedWatch Tool showing the probability of a 25-basis-point hike increasing from 66.9% to 76.8%.

Technical focus turns to the 50-week trend line

While macro data set the tone, the report's price analysis centered on what Bitcoin's charts are signaling. TradingView data referenced in the piece showed BTC testing support around its 50-week simple moving average (SMA) at $77,533.

In a market analysis shared on X, Keith Alan, cofounder of Material Indicators, warned that the durability of the trend line support may not be confirmed until the weekly candle closes. He specifically referenced the“W close” as the point at which traders can better assess whether the structure holding BTC up since mid-September remains intact.

Alan's scenario was straightforward: if the area around $75,500 fails to hold, BTC/USD could fall further, with support potentially giving way toward as low as $69,000. In the report, he tied a potential recovery to lower-time-frame momentum-specifically the need for Bitcoin to produce a sequence of higher highs and higher lows after the test of support.

That distinction is important for traders because it suggests the market may not simply“bounce” on contact with a level. Instead, the rebound case depends on follow-through patterning on shorter time frames, which can help validate whether a breakdown is orderly or whether it accelerates.

What to watch next as risk and charts collide

Going forward, the next question for Bitcoin is whether it can hold the $75,500 area while the market digests the firmer rate path implied by the jobs data. If BTC loses the 50-week trend support without a timely base forming, the $69,000 downside scenario outlined in the technical analysis could come under pressure; if support holds and higher highs and higher lows appear on lower time frames, traders may look for a re-stabilization.

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