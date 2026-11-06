Texas Precious Metals Launches Justin Gaethje Collectible Silver Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release celebrates the five-year anniversary of Gaethje's unforgettable UFC 268 fight with Michael Chandler as UFC prepares to return to New York for UFC 334.

SHINER, Texas, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals today announced the release of the Justin Gaethje Collectible Silver Round, honoring one of UFC's most exciting athletes and the current lightweight champion, who is celebrating five years since his unforgettable battle with Michael Chandler at UFC 268: USMAN vs. COVINGTON 2 in Madison Square Garden.

On November 6, 2021, Gaethje and Chandler delivered one of the most memorable fights in UFC history. The three-round battle earned Fight of the Night honors and further cemented Gaethje's reputation as one of the sport's most relentless and entertaining competitors. Five years later, as UFC prepares to return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 334: GANE vs. HOKIT on November 14, Texas Precious Metals is marking the occasion with a collectible silver round honoring "The Highlight" and the moments that have defined his career.

The Justin Gaethje Silver Round celebrates the fighting spirit, determination, and unforgettable performances that have made Gaethje a fan favorite. The collectible gives fans an opportunity to recognize an athlete whose willingness to leave everything inside the world-famous Octagon has produced some of UFC's most iconic moments.

"Justin Gaethje is the kind of athlete who makes you remember why you love the sport," said Patrick Jones, Head of Marketing at Texas Precious Metals. "Five years later, fans are still talking about his fight with Michael Chandler. As UFC returns to New York, we wanted to celebrate Justin and the moments that have made him such a special part of UFC history. This round is our way of giving fans something real to remember those moments by."

Known for his aggressive fighting style and relentless competitive spirit, Gaethje has built a career defined by exciting performances and memorable victories. His accomplishments include winning the UFC lightweight championship and the BMF title, along with earning numerous performance bonuses throughout his UFC career.

The release also builds on Texas Precious Metals' growing collection of UFC-themed precious metals products, which recognize the athletes and moments that have helped shape the sport of mixed martial arts. Through these collectibles, the company brings together the lasting value of precious metals and the passion fans have for the athletes they follow.

The Justin Gaethje Collectible Silver Round launches November 6, 2026, through Texas Precious Metals at TexMetals.com.

About Texas Precious Metals

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company's online retail platform, TexMetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the Texas Mint brand, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

Media Contact:

Patrick Jones

Head of Marketing, Texas Precious Metals

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801-529-3182