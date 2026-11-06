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GTT - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From November 2 To 5, 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 01:16:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme with a share capital of €371,177.72
Registered office: 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles

Statement of own shares dealings from 2 November to 5 November, 2026
Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 02/11/2026 FR0011726835 2,798 184.60 € XPAR
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 03/11/2026 FR0011726835 2,515 183.55 € XPAR
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 05/11/2026 FR0011726835 8,992 182.20 € XPAR
TOTAL 14,305 182.91 €

Note: details of transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:
... / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64

Attachment

  • GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings from November 2 to 5, 2026

MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111926679


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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