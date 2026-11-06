GTT - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From November 2 To 5, 2026
|Statement of own shares dealings from 2 November to 5 November, 2026
|Issuer's name
|Issuer's identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|02/11/2026
|FR0011726835
|2,798
|184.60 €
|XPAR
|GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|03/11/2026
|FR0011726835
|2,515
|183.55 €
|XPAR
|GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|05/11/2026
|FR0011726835
|8,992
|182.20 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|14,305
|182.91 €
Note: details of transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
... / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64
Attachment
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GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings from November 2 to 5, 2026
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