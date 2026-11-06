Golfwiz AI Launches 3D Avatar To View Swing From Any Angle And Spot What To Fix

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The rotatable model turns phone video into a swing you can view from every side, making hidden faults easy to spot and fix.

- Dhruv Datta, co-founder at GolfWiz AIAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GolfWiz AI introduces the 3D swing avatar, which converts a golfer's swing video into a rotatable 3D body model. It allows golfers to view their swing from angles a single camera cannot capture.A standard swing video shows movement from one fixed viewpoint. A face-on angle cannot check how far the hips move toward the ball, while a down-the-line angle hides how far they slide toward the target.The 3D Avatar addresses these problems by rebuilding the golfer's body position frame by frame. Golfers can then use the model to view the same swing from behind, above, or from the target side.To render a 3D model of the swing, golfers can continue using the app as before: either record a swing within the app or upload one filmed with the phone's native camera.As in the current analysis, golfers select their handedness, club type, and setup camera angle (face-on or down-the-line). The app automatically detects the swing and gives feedback along with a joint-tracked body model of the swing.Golfers can pan and zoom the 3D Avatar to see it from any angle, and also check their form at any of GolfWiz AI's P1 to P12 swing phases. These phases include address, the takeaway, backswing, downswing, impact, release, follow-through, and finish. This allows inspection of posture, joint position, and body alignment at any frame of the swing video."A swing video can show that something looks different, but cannot always make the movement easy to describe," said Dhruv Datta, co-founder of GolfWiz AI. "The 3D Avatar allows golfers to rotate the body model, pause at a specific phase, and review the corresponding data for that part of the swing.""Most golfers film from one angle because that's all they have," Datta added. "Being able to turn the model around gives them a second look at the same swing, without a second camera or a second session."What sets GolfWiz AI's swing avatar apart is what it doesn't need. Video-based 3D swing tools often rely on slow-motion footage, but many Android phones that shoot 120 fps in their own camera block third-party apps from using it.GolfWiz AI builds the 3D Avatar from standard video, as low as 26 fps, and handles the processing on its servers instead of the phone. The avatar is ready in under five seconds, with no slow-motion mode, second camera, or wearable sensor, and works the same on iPhone and Android.The swing avatar renders alongside GolfWiz AI's existing swing analysis, which includes fault detection, follow-along AI drills, tempo feedback, and swing metrics that report body measurements such as shoulder turn, pelvis sway, and spine angle throughout the swing. The avatar is an additional way to review a swing, not a replacement for the fault findings.Apart from swing analysis, the app analyzes putting and chipping (bump-and-run shots) faults and tempo, along with drills to fix them. The app also features a metronome to practice swing and putting with 3:1 and 2:1 rhythm, with various tempo options.About GolfWiz AIGolfWiz AI is an AI golf swing analyzer app for amateur and pro golfers. It reviews full swings, putting strokes, and bump-and-run shots from phone video, and returns fault feedback, follow-along drills, tempo information, and a 3D swing avatar with metrics. GolfWiz AI is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Dhruv Datta

Yukta AI, LLC

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GolfWiz AI Launches 3D Avatar To View Swing From Any Angle and Spot What to Fix News Provided By Yukta AI, LLC November 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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